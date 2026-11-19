Appeals court delivers rare guilty verdict in French police brutality case
Nanterre: A French appeals court has sentenced a policeman to eight years behind bars for the 2020 murder of a black man while driving his car.
The court late Wednesday decided Gilles Guilbert, 35, did not act in legitimate self-defense when he shot at 28-year-old Olivio Gomes at close range as he sought to drive away from him during a night-time traffic stop in the Paris region on October 17, 2020.
It also banned Guilbert from working as a police officer ever again, and forbade him from carrying a gun for 15 years.
The defence had argued that Guilbert and two colleagues had tailed Gomes for 20 minutes to his home in the town of Poissy because he was speeding, but this was contradicted by security camera footage.
Guilbert then got out of the police car and pointed his gun at Gomes, who restarted his car. He fired three shots at the father of three children, killing him.
A lower court had in March sentenced Guilbert to 10 years in jail.
"It's a relief. All these years of struggle, of fighting, there was a lot of doubt. We can finally breathe, mourn our loss," the victim's younger brother Leonel Gomes told AFP.
Damien Vinet, one of the lawyers representing his family, said the verdict was "historic".
Guilty verdicts in cases of alleged police brutality are rare.
In another case to go before a judge, a French policeman is to be tried for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk at point-blank range in June 2023 outside Paris.
Campaigners and rights groups accuse the French police of systemic racism and brutality, but authorities and law enforcement unions claim any violence is limited to isolated cases.
Young men "perceived as Arab, black or from North Africa" are four times more likely to be stopped than the rest of the population, according to a report last year by France's rights chief.