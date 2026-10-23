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Gunman kills one, injures four in French town outside Paris: Police

12-year-old among victims in random shooting near Paris

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AFP
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Police officers intervene on a site of a petrol station where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others according to police sources, in Trappes, Paris' suburb on October 23, 2026.
Police officers intervene on a site of a petrol station where a man opened fire from his car, killing one person and injuring four others according to police sources, in Trappes, Paris' suburb on October 23, 2026.
AFP

A gunman firing from his car killed one person and wounded four in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Friday, authorities said, with at least two victims from immigrant backgrounds and prosecutors investigating the case as a potential "terrorist" act.

The man, who was arrested shortly after, was "firing at random, wanting to cause a bloodbath" as he drove through Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere, Trappes mayor Ali Rabeh told broadcaster BFMTV.

A 12-year-old girl was "seriously wounded" after being shot eight times, but is in stable condition, the mayor of La Verriere, Nicolas Dainville, told AFP.

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The alleged shooter - a 39-year-old man, according to a source familiar with the case - was arrested in the nearby town of Coignieres.

Rabeh said that while the man was firing in a "relatively random" manner, the person killed was "of African origin" and one of the wounded, "in critical condition, is of north African origin".

The mayor added that he did not want to say anything "definitive" about the motive yet but added that it was a "miracle" that there were not more casualties.

Prosecutors said they have opened an investigation for "murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise".

They added that they were investigating whether the acts targeted the "real or supposed race, ethnicity, nationality or religion" of the victims.

Bursts of gunfire

A police source told AFP that the man had fired in bursts from his vehicle around 10:30 am (0830 GMT).

Samy, a resident of Trappes, about 20 kilometers (13 miles) west of Paris, told AFP he saw a body on the ground from his window.

His mother, he said, saw a grey Renault Clio car speeding by and heard "loud bangs".

Writing on X, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the case was "very serious" and that "all resources of the security forces and the judiciary are fully mobilised".

President Emmanuel Macron said "the nation is standing with" the victims of this "terrible ordeal".

The shooting came with France on edge following riots on the sidelines of mass protests over the cost of living, which saw some of the worst street violence in recent years.

More protests are expected this weekend, with police promising a larger presence, after a week of overnight curfews put in place in cities throughout the country.

Trappes experienced its own tension after a teacher there reported receiving threats after writing that the state did not do enough to protect another teacher, Samuel Paty.

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