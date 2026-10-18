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Trump says 'France is burning', country 'shattered' by immigration

'Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!' says US President

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AFP
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed immigration for unrest during protests in France and urged the country to tighten its migration rules.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed immigration for unrest during protests in France and urged the country to tighten its migration rules.
AP

Washington, United States: US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed immigration for unrest during protests in France and urged the country to tighten its migration rules.

"France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!"

France was reeling Sunday from widespread damage during protests the day before that left a historic town hall torched and led to 1,800 arrests, piling pressure on President Emmanuel Macron six months before elections to replace him.

Trump's post comes after similar comments made by Vice President JD Vance on Saturday.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen," Vance wrote on X. 

"I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn," he added.

Vance, who is seen as a potential presidential candidate in the 2028 election, also drew a connection to upcoming midterm races for congressional seats on November 3, where Republicans are not expected to perform well.

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