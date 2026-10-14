Hackers target supermarket freezers in France: Could critical infrastructure be next?

Most of the operational technology (OT) in operation are legacy and they are forced to take part in internet of things mode (IoT) as converged to satisfy the demand of data exchange for operational performance monitoring or may be for reason, perhaps the most alarming lesson is that the technology involved was not particularly exotic. Reports indicate that some affected refrigeration controllers were older systems running outdated firmware and, in some cases, were accessible through the internet. Cybersecurity researchers and manufacturers had previously warned about vulnerabilities affecting such platforms.