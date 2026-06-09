Why cyberattacks are becoming everyone’s problem

For a long time, the discussion around DDoS focused on scale. Higher bandwidth, larger floods, new records. Now, this framing is no longer sufficient. The defining factor today is not how large an attack can become, but how easily it can be launched and how often it can be repeated. Many attacks now use tools and infrastructure that would have been out of reach for most actors only a few years ago. This change signals a broader shift in how DDoS risk should be understood.