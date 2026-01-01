GOLD/FOREX
Several dead in explosion at Swiss ski resort town Crans Montana: police

'There has been an explosion of unknown origin,' Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman said

Geneva: Several people have been killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.

"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.

"There are several injured, and several dead."

