Several dead in explosion at Swiss ski resort town Crans Montana: police

'There has been an explosion of unknown origin,' Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman said
Geneva: Several people have been killed and others injured when an explosion ripped through a bar in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana, Swiss police said early Thursday.
"There has been an explosion of unknown origin," Gaetan Lathion, a police spokesman in Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland told AFP.
"There are several injured, and several dead."
