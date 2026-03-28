Parents accused of starving toddler to death appear in UK court

Three-year-old died from severe malnutrition, prosecutors tell London court
Dubai: A couple have appeared before the Old Bailey charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter, who prosecutors say died from severe malnutrition.
Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskirat Singh Opal, 36, are accused of starving their daughter, Penelope Chandley, leading to her death. The pair, who are of Indian origin, deny the charges.
According to prosecutor Philip McGhee, cited by the Daily Mail, the child was allegedly subjected to extreme neglect linked to the parents’ dietary practices. Investigations found the family’s diet was largely limited to butter, lentils and yoghurt.
The girl’s body was discovered at the family home in Hayes, west London, after her mother reported her death.
The couple have denied murder as well as additional charges including manslaughter by gross negligence, causing the death of a child and child cruelty.
Judge Mark Lucraft ordered the defendants to remain in custody ahead of their trial before a High Court judge.
Prosecutors also told the court that neither parent was employed at the time of the child’s death and that the family was socially isolated from relatives and the wider community, circumstances they said contributed to the tragedy.