GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Parents accused of starving toddler to death appear in UK court

Three-year-old died from severe malnutrition, prosecutors tell London court

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Parents deny murder charges as details of neglect emerge in London.
Parents deny murder charges as details of neglect emerge in London.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A couple have appeared before the Old Bailey charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter, who prosecutors say died from severe malnutrition.

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskirat Singh Opal, 36, are accused of starving their daughter, Penelope Chandley, leading to her death. The pair, who are of Indian origin, deny the charges.

According to prosecutor Philip McGhee, cited by the Daily Mail, the child was allegedly subjected to extreme neglect linked to the parents’ dietary practices. Investigations found the family’s diet was largely limited to butter, lentils and yoghurt.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The girl’s body was discovered at the family home in Hayes, west London, after her mother reported her death.

The couple have denied murder as well as additional charges including manslaughter by gross negligence, causing the death of a child and child cruelty.

Judge Mark Lucraft ordered the defendants to remain in custody ahead of their trial before a High Court judge.

Prosecutors also told the court that neither parent was employed at the time of the child’s death and that the family was socially isolated from relatives and the wider community, circumstances they said contributed to the tragedy.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

911 call and autopsy expose chilling details in doctor daughter death case.

Mother accused of staging 4-year-old's drowning

2m read
Egyptian wife wins SR150m share in Saudi estate case

Egyptian wife wins SR150m share in Saudi estate case

2m read
Kim Sae-ron died on February 16, last year

A year without Kim Sae-ron: Beyond the controversies

3m read
New police leads suggest death may have been deliberately planned by victim’s spouse.

Honeymoon murder 2.0: Hit & run death planned by wife?

2m read