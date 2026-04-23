Organised crime turns UK mini-marts into drug trade hotspots

Gangs exploit High Street shops to sell cocaine, cannabis and pills openly
Dubai A shocking investigation by the BBC has uncovered how illegal drugs — including cocaine, cannabis, laughing gas and prescription pills — are being openly sold in mini-marts across UK High Streets, exposing what officials describe as a growing “cancer” of organised crime.
Undercover reporters were able to buy drugs with ease in shops across multiple towns in the West Midlands, highlighting how deeply criminal networks have embedded themselves in everyday retail spaces. In some areas, the situation has become so severe that one law enforcement source described a stretch of High Street as effectively “lawless”.
The investigation revealed that shop workers were openly offering drugs to customers. In one instance, a shopkeeper casually told an undercover reporter: “I’ve got weed, coke, everything.” Cannabis was purchased within seconds, and cocaine was delivered to the shop just hours after being requested.
Beyond street drugs, the probe also exposed the sale of prescription medications such as pregabalin — a drug linked to rising misuse and deaths — along with nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. The substance, while legal for certain uses, is illegal when sold for recreational inhalation, yet it was found to be widely available, even to children.
Illegal drugs sold openly in mini-marts across multiple towns
Cocaine, cannabis, laughing gas and prescription pills readily available
Undercover reporters able to buy drugs within minutes
More than 70 shops nationwide linked to drug activity
Organised gangs using retail fronts to expand operations
Violence and intimidation reported by legitimate businesses
Children allegedly able to access laughing gas
Shops shut down often reopen nearby, limiting enforcement impact
Calls growing for tougher laws and longer closure powers
The scale of the problem stretches far beyond a few rogue shops. Analysis of local reports by the BBC found illegal drugs in more than 70 shops or linked premises across the UK — from Devon to Norfolk and Northern Ireland — pointing to a nationwide pattern driven by organised gangs.
Authorities say criminal groups are exploiting small retail outlets as fronts for illicit trade, using intimidation and violence to maintain control. Legitimate business owners described being threatened, harassed and, in some cases, physically attacked. One shop owner said constant violence — including knives and guns — had made customers “scared to come” to the area.
In Dudley, local enforcement officials say the situation is the worst it has been in two decades, with drugs being sold alongside counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes. Investigators also observed “spotters” outside shops, believed to be monitoring for police activity.
Despite repeated crackdowns, authorities face a frustrating cycle: Shops are shut down, only for criminals to reopen nearby. Current laws allow closures for limited periods, but enforcement agencies argue stronger, longer-lasting powers are urgently needed.
Reacting to the findings, Labour MP Liam Byrne called for immediate government action. “The scale of it is horrifying and the ease of it is terrifying,” he said, urging a zero-tolerance approach to organised crime operating “under our noses”.
The UK government said it is working with police, the National Crime Agency and trading standards bodies to take “the strongest possible action” against criminal businesses.
However, the BBC’s findings suggest the challenge is escalating faster than enforcement can keep up — turning parts of Britain’s High Streets into hubs of illegal trade hidden in plain sight.