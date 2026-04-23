Organised crime turns UK mini-marts into drug trade hotspots

Undercover reporters were able to buy drugs with ease in shops across multiple towns in the West Midlands, highlighting how deeply criminal networks have embedded themselves in everyday retail spaces. In some areas, the situation has become so severe that one law enforcement source described a stretch of High Street as effectively “lawless”.

The investigation revealed that shop workers were openly offering drugs to customers. In one instance, a shopkeeper casually told an undercover reporter: “I’ve got weed, coke, everything.” Cannabis was purchased within seconds, and cocaine was delivered to the shop just hours after being requested.

Beyond street drugs, the probe also exposed the sale of prescription medications such as pregabalin — a drug linked to rising misuse and deaths — along with nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. The substance, while legal for certain uses, is illegal when sold for recreational inhalation, yet it was found to be widely available, even to children.

The scale of the problem stretches far beyond a few rogue shops. Analysis of local reports by the BBC found illegal drugs in more than 70 shops or linked premises across the UK — from Devon to Norfolk and Northern Ireland — pointing to a nationwide pattern driven by organised gangs.

Authorities say criminal groups are exploiting small retail outlets as fronts for illicit trade, using intimidation and violence to maintain control. Legitimate business owners described being threatened, harassed and, in some cases, physically attacked. One shop owner said constant violence — including knives and guns — had made customers “scared to come” to the area.

In Dudley, local enforcement officials say the situation is the worst it has been in two decades, with drugs being sold alongside counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes. Investigators also observed “spotters” outside shops, believed to be monitoring for police activity.

Reacting to the findings, Labour MP Liam Byrne called for immediate government action. “The scale of it is horrifying and the ease of it is terrifying,” he said, urging a zero-tolerance approach to organised crime operating “under our noses”.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.