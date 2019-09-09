Some 20 fire engines were at the scene

Firefighters battle flames engulfing a block of flats on fire in London, Britain, September 9, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media. Image Credit: Reuters

London: About 125 firefighters on Monday tackled a major blaze at a block of flats in south-west London.

The fire quickly spread to all four floors of the building in Sherbrooke Way, Worcester Park, after fire crews were called just before 1.30am on Monday, the BBC reported.

Some 20 fire engines were at the scene, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was brought under control at 6.30am.

A resident who lives with his family on the top floor of the building, said he had lost "everything" in the blaze.