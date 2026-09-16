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Horse airlifted to safety after being trapped in Spanish marsh

Emergency crews use helicopter in unusual rescue after animal becomes stuck in mud

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A horse trapped in Spanish marsh was airlifted to safety by helicopter as emergency teams used a specialised harness in a carefully coordinated rescue.
A horse trapped in Spanish marsh was airlifted to safety by helicopter as emergency teams used a specialised harness in a carefully coordinated rescue.
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Dubai: Spanish emergency crews carried out an unusual rescue operation after a horse became trapped in a muddy marsh and was unable to free itself.

The animal had become partially submerged in thick mud, leaving rescuers unable to safely pull it out using conventional methods.

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Emergency teams instead secured the horse in a specialised harness before lifting it into the air by helicopter and moving it away from the marsh to firmer ground.

Footage of the operation showed rescuers standing in the water and guiding the horse as it was gradually raised above the marsh, suspended beneath the aircraft.

The operation required careful coordination to keep the animal secure during the airlift and avoid further injury.

The horse was successfully removed from the marsh following the operation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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