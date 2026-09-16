Emergency crews use helicopter in unusual rescue after animal becomes stuck in mud
Dubai: Spanish emergency crews carried out an unusual rescue operation after a horse became trapped in a muddy marsh and was unable to free itself.
The animal had become partially submerged in thick mud, leaving rescuers unable to safely pull it out using conventional methods.
Emergency teams instead secured the horse in a specialised harness before lifting it into the air by helicopter and moving it away from the marsh to firmer ground.
Footage of the operation showed rescuers standing in the water and guiding the horse as it was gradually raised above the marsh, suspended beneath the aircraft.
The operation required careful coordination to keep the animal secure during the airlift and avoid further injury.
The horse was successfully removed from the marsh following the operation.