‘Forging pathways of peace’: Vatican’s message to Hindus ahead of Diwali

Vatican urges Hindus and Christians to work together for peace through prayer, dialogue
Dubai: The Vatican has called on Hindus and Christians to come together to promote peace, respect, and understanding among different faiths ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated by many Hindus on November 8.
In its message for the Hindu festival, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue has encouraged both communities to build stronger relationships through prayer, compassion, and dialogue, saying people of different religions can work together despite their differences.
The message, titled “Hindus and Christians: Forging pathways of peace together in the spirit of Assisi,” comes as the Vatican marks 40 years since a historic gathering of religious leaders who came together to pray for world peace.
“May God, the fount of all that is good, bless you, your families, loved ones, and communities with abundant joy, peace, and prosperity,” stated the Dicastery.
The message has looked back at October 27, 1986, when representatives of different religions gathered in Assisi, Italy, at the invitation of Pope John Paul II to pray for peace.
The gathering has taken place in the hometown of Saint Francis of Assisi, known for his message of peace and brotherhood. The meeting has brought together people from different religious backgrounds with a shared belief that faith communities could help address global challenges and promote peace.
Pope John Paul II has described this approach as the “spirit of Assisi,” which has inspired peace initiatives around the world over the past four decades.
The Vatican has noted that the anniversary is an opportunity for Hindus and Christians to consider how they can work together, particularly at a time when wars, conflicts, and the use of religion for political purposes remain major challenges.
The Vatican’s message has highlighted three ways Hindus and Christians can strengthen their relationship and contribute to peace, praying together, treating one another as brothers and sisters, and engaging in dialogue.
On prayer, the Dicastery has encouraged people to follow their own religious traditions while respecting the beliefs of others. It has bared that prayer can help people move beyond their differences and develop greater understanding and compassion.
“Indeed, genuine prayer overcomes differences and disarms hearts, minds and lives, transforming us into men and women of compassion and peace,” read the message.
The second focus has been fraternity, or treating everyone with kindness, dignity, and respect, regardless of their religious background.
Drawing inspiration from Saint Francis of Assisi, the Vatican has urged people to see others as brothers and sisters and to support those who are most in need, especially the poor and vulnerable.
“The more fraternity flourishes among us, the more peace will take root in our world.”
The Dicastery has stressed the importance of communication and understanding between people of different religions. It has regarded interreligious dialogue as a “vital necessity” and says it has an important role to play in promoting peace around the world.
Quoting Pope Leo XIV, the message has mentioned that dialogue plays “a decisive role, because at the heart of the great spiritual paths lies a message of peace.”
The Vatican has also made it clear that religion should never be used to justify violence. It has quoted Pope Benedict XVI, who described violence as “the antithesis of religion and contributes to its destruction.”
The message has called on Hindus and Christians to focus on the values they share rather than the differences that separate them.
Also known as Deepavali, Diwali meaning “row of lamps,” symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood, light over darkness, life over death, and good over evil.
Based on ancient mythology, the festival is celebrated by Hindus around the world and marks the beginning of a new year for many, while also bringing families together for celebrations, reconciliation, and worship.
Family relationships are an important part of the occasion, particularly the bond between brothers and sisters. For millions of Hindus, Diwali is a time to celebrate new beginnings, strengthen family ties, and reflect on the importance of goodness and hope.
Concluding its message, the Vatican has reminded Hindus and Christians to take the spirit of the Assisi gathering into their everyday lives.
It has called on both communities to pray for peace, practise fraternity, and take an active part in dialogue with people of other religions. The Dicastery has also encouraged them to work along with people of all faiths and those who share a commitment to goodwill.
“May we, Hindus and Christians, draw renewed inspiration from the fortieth anniversary of the Assisi gathering,” said the Dicastery.
It ends with a warm greeting to Hindu communities around the world, “We wish you all a Happy Deepavali!”