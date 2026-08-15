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Five dead in Turkish wedding party road crash

Tyre burst blamed as family’s wedding trip turns deadly in Diyarbakir province

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AFP
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Illustrative image. Children aged 4 and 10 are among victims as wedding journey ends in fatal crash.
Illustrative image. Children aged 4 and 10 are among victims as wedding journey ends in fatal crash.

Ankara: A Turkish minibus taking a family to a wedding party overturned Saturday killing five people, including two children, and injuring 11, authorities said.

The vehicle, transporting a family to a wedding in the southeastern city of Mus, was at Lice in Diyarbakir province when a tyre burst and the driver lost control, NTV television reported.

The dead children were aged 10 and four, while three of the injured were in a critical condition, authorities said.

AFP
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