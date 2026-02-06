GOLD/FOREX
Crushed but not lost: Imperial crown damaged in Louvre heist set for full restoration

AFP
2 MIN READ
This handout photograph released on February 4, 2026 shows the damaged crown of Empress Eugenie de Montijo after it was dropped during the heist from the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre Museum on October 19, 2025.
Paris: The crown of French Empress Eugenie, which was abandoned by fleeing thieves who staged a brazen robbery at the Louvre last year, is nearly intact and will be fully restored, the museum said Wednesday.

The thieves who robbed the famed Paris museum last October made off with an estimated 88 million euros ($104 million) in jewels, but dropped the empress’s diamond- and emerald-studded crown as they escaped, leaving it crushed and broken.

Investigators have yet to locate the other jewels, but recovered the dropped crown.

The Louvre said in a statement the piece had been “badly deformed”, but remained “nearly intact” and would be restored to its original state, “without the need for reconstruction”.

The museum said the crown was damaged when the thieves tried to remove it through a narrow hole they had sawed in the glass case where it was displayed.

The Louvre said the crown still had all its pieces, except for one of the eight golden eagles that adorned it.

It retains all 56 of its emeralds and all but 10 of its 1,354 diamonds, the museum said.

It said an expert committee led by the museum’s president, Laurence des Cars, had been selected to supervise the restoration, which would be carried out by a qualified expert chosen in a competitive selection process.

Authorities have arrested all four alleged members of the heist crew, but have not found the mastermind - or the remaining jewels.

The thieves made off with eight other items of jewellery, including a diamond-studded tiara that belonged to Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III.

