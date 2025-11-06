To quickly sum up what happened: In a less-than-eight-minute grab, a bunch of thieves pulled off a job worthy of the movies (just like Ocean’s Eleven, minus Brand Pitt). They rolled up in a truck in the middle of the day, used power tools and a ladder to break in and rush out with jewels worth a grand ol’ $102 million.

You know how annoying it is when you are trying to create a new password and the system keeps prodding you to add ‘special characters’ or numbers to the mix? Turns out, it’s not just to spite you.

This isn’t really the worst of it though. That came later when it came to light that back in 2014, France’s national cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, had done an audit only to find passwords used that were quite guessable - like the name of the company that had developed the security software. A follow-up the next year didn’t fare any better.

There’s no news of any audits between now and then, but this year, after the robbery, shamefaced officials learned that much of the infrastructure being used was the same as 10 years ago and that pesky little password they were supposed to change? It was now the word 'Louvre'.

