Charles III is crowned King in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he has become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London's Westminster Abbey.

Follow the events of the historic day as it happened:

Troops give salute

The king and queen consort step out on the west terrace of Buckingham Palace. The troops give them three cheers. Musical band starts playing. Charles and Camilla go back to the palace.

Procession reaches Buckingham Palce

The procession reaches Buckingham Palaces. The troops assmble on the grounds. The king and queen consort will later emerge on the balcony to receive cheers from the troops.

Coronation procession begins

King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey. He is carrying the orb and sceptre, and heading to his horse-drawn carriage.

Rain is falling but the king and queen consort are protected by a see-through tent that leads to the Gold State Coach. The coronation procession will go all the way back to Buckingham Palace.

Mounted troops lead the way as 4,000 armed service members march through central London.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations Image Credit: AFP

King Charles III, Queen Camilla take holy communion

King Charles III and Queen Camilla taken holy communion. Their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey is nearing its end.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, leads the congregation in saying the Lord’s Prayer. The choir sings while the royal couple are presented with bread and wine.

Coronation of the Queen

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown onto the head of Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023, she will be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. Image Credit: AFP

Camilla, the queen consort, is crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown.

She was handed the Queen Consort’s Scepter with Cross, and the Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove.

The choir sang a new song, “Make a joyful noise,” composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Prince William pays homage

Prince William kneels before his father to pledge his loyalty to the monarch.

“I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God,” William said. The archbishop then asks people to join him in a pledge of loyalty.

King Charles III is crowned

Archbishop of Canterbury crowns King Charles III, placing St. Edward’s Crown on his head, proclaiming him as the monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms.

The crown features a purple velvet cap, ermine band and criss-crossed arches topped by a cross. It’s set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.

King Charles III is anointed

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

In what is referred to as most sacred part of the ceremony, King Charles II is anointed with oil in private, with screens used to hide him from public view.

Archbishop delivers coronation sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury praised those in the congregation and in the commonwealth realms who selflessly work for others.

Rishi Sunak reads from the Bible

UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, reads a portion from the Epistle to the Colossians of the New Testament of the Bible.

King Charles III takes oath

Britain's King Charles III kisses the Holy Bible during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

The King is now being asked of his willingness to take oath.

Charles III has indicated he is willing to take the oath, and places his hand on the bible. The archbishop of Canterbury reads him the oath.

King Charles III takes the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely.

It is a modified service to acknowledge the change in the religious makeup of the United Kingdom.

For the first time, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh religious leaders are playing a part in the coronation. That reflects Charles’svow to be “the defender of faiths,” as opposed to the “defender of the faith.”

King is being recognised

Charles faced all four points of the compass and is presented with the words “I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury presented Charles III to the congregation as the “undoubted king.” He then asked them to show their support with the chant.

Shouts of “God save King Charles” and trumpet blasts echoe in Westminster Abbey as more than 2,000 guests recognized the new monarch.

Coronation service starts to crown Charles III king

17th Century St Edward's Crown is carried at Westminster Abbey in central London. Image Credit: AFP

King Charles III entered Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony built on ancient traditions at a time when the monarchy faces a shaky future.

The king entered through the great west door of the abbey as the choir sang Hubert Parry’s, “I was glad,” which was composed for the coronation of King Edward VII.

He wore a long dark red robe as he slowly proceeded through the church behind his wife, Camilla, the queen consort.

Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, was one of four honor pages carrying the train of his grandfather’s robe.

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort travel in the Diamond State Coach, in the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of their coronations. Image Credit: AFP

King Charles III arrives at Westminster Abbey for coronation built on ancient traditions.

02:00PM



Prince Harry arrives

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. Image Credit: AFP

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey for his father’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was wearing a black three-piece set of tails and military medals on his chest.

His wife, Meghan, stayed behind in California with their young children.

Harry, who quit his official duties with the royal family over intense scrutiny from the British media, is not playing a role in the service.

The prince further alienated himself by publishing his explosive bestselling memoir, “Spare,” in which he spilled family secrets.

King Charles III's procession begins

King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace in horse-drawn carriage to be crowned at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III leaves Buckingham Palace in horse-drawn carriage to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. They are being escorted by the Sovereign’s Escort, comprising of about 160 soldiers on horseback. The Household Cavalry Mounted Band is leading the military procession.

It’s a much smaller procession than the one planned for the return route from the abbey, when some 4,000 troops will feature in a spectacular display of pageantry.

Heads of Commonwealth nations arrive

Representatives of the commonwealth countries are led in procession to their seats. Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Solomon Islands, and Tuvalu assume their seats.

UK prime ministers arrive for the event

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. Image Credit: AFP

UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrive at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. Former prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss and their respective partners also arrive at the abbey.

Bands marching down London streets

Members of the Coldstream Guards march on the route of the 'King's Procession', a journey of two kilometres from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023 Image Credit: AFP

Military bands are marching down central London streets and hundreds of servicemen and servicewomen are beginning to take their positions along the procession route ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats are lining the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace, where hundreds of royal fans have braved wet weather and gathered early to secure the best viewing spot.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines are stationed at nearby Admiralty Arch, and the Royal Air Force are lining the route to Westminster Abbey.

Other soldiers forming the Sovereign’s Escort will escort Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, from the palace to Westminster Abbey around 10:20 a.m.

Charles and Camilla arrive at Buckingham Palace

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort drive up The Mall to Buckingham Palace at the start of the day, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of their coronations. Image Credit: AFP

King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, have arrived in a motorcade at Buckingham Palace ahead of their coronation.

Loud cheers erupted among the crowds of wellwishers lining the Mall, the grand avenue leading to the palace, as the line of cars drove by. Charles and Camilla were seen waving at the crowds from within their Bentley.

The couple are expected to depart from the palace in the Diamond Jubilee state coach later this morning to Westminster Abbey, where they will be crowned, reports AP.

Meanwhile at the abbey, many politicians and celebrities have arrived and taken their seats. Musicians have started warming up ahead of the ceremony, which is due to begin at 11 a.m. local time

Celebratory atmosphere

Troops in full military uniform march on the day of Britain's King Charles' coronation ceremony, in Whitehall, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Image Credit: Reuters

Thousands of people turned central London red, white and blue with a sea of Union Jack flags lining the streets for the coronation of King Charles III.

A celebratory atmosphere is building in the British capital and beyond. The Union Jack is omnipresent, being waved on flags, emblazoned on T-shirts and painted on people's faces.

On The Mall outside Buckingham Palace, the most fervent royal fans have already got the party started, with some camping out for days to secure a prime spot for the historic event.

On Whitehall, too, crowds were building on the street leading to Westminster Abbey, cheering marching bands as they passed.

11:30AM



Mansour bin Zayed attends Charles' coronation reception

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court attended a reception ceremony hosted by UK's King Charles III ahead of his coronation on May 6

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar with Charles III during the reception

The event was held on Friday