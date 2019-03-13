In interviews, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines comments on speculations and rumours

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde GebreMariam Image Credit: YouTube

Also in this package These countries have banned Boeing 737 Max 8 involved in Ethiopian Airlines disaster

The black boxes from Sunday's plane crash in Ethiopia could be sent to a "closer country in Europe" rather than the United States for analysis, the chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines told CNN on Wednesday.

Asked whether the voice and data recorders from Flight ET 302, which crashed outside Addis Ababa killing all 157 people on board, would be taken to the United States, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said it had not been decided.

He added: "It could also be sent to a closer country in Europe in the interest of proximity and in the interest of speed."

The pilots of the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight told air traffic control they were having “flight control problems” before the crash, GebreMariam told CNN’s Richard Quest on Tuesday.

Pilots were aware of airworthiness directive issued after the Lion Air crash in October and had had additional training, he said.