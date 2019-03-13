Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai confirmed on Wednesday it will be cancelling upto 15 flights per day amid operational disruptions after the UAE grounded all Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Flydubai, which operates around 11 Boeing 737 Max 8s, said earlier it will deploy its Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft instead to “minimise disruption to passengers.”

But the airline confirmed it has had to cancel some flights, saying in a statement that it is directly contacting passengers whose booking are affected. It did not clarify which destinations will be impacted.

“If you don’t hear from us, your flight will be operating to schedule by our Next Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft,” flydubai said. “Our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to your travel plans following the grounding of our Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft.”

The airline, based out of Dubai International Airport, said that passengers can check the status of their flights on its website. It is also providing regulator updates on Facebook.