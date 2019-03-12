EU aviation agency suspended all flights in the bloc by Boeing's 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft

A ground crew walks near a Boeing 737 Max 8 plane operated by Shanghai Airlines parked on the tarmac at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai, China, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

A growing number of airlines grounded a new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster as a global team of investigators began picking through the rural crash site on Tuesday.

Some airlines cited worried customers for grounding the Boeing 737 Max 8, as experts chased details on why the plane crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday, killing all 157 on board. Answers could take months.

European air safety agency has grounded Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft models as the crashes are investigated as well.

Here’s a list of countries that have banned the model in its airspace.

1. Australia,

2. Singapore,

3. Malaysia

4. Oman

5. Mongolia

6. UK

7. Ireland

8. France

9. The Netherlands

10. India

Keep an eye on the airlines that have grounded the model. Here’s a list

1. Ethiopian Airlines

2. Comair

3. Cayman Airways

4.Gol Airlines

5.Aeromexico

6. Aerolineas Argentinas

7. Jet Airways

8. Norwegian Air Shuttle

9. German carrier TU

10. Icelandair