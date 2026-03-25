Dubai: Villagers in Indonesia marked post-Eid celebrations with a unique and lively tradition of firing wooden cannons in Bogor, West Java. The event sees communities on opposite sides of a river competing to produce the loudest blast, turning the celebration into a spirited contest.

The cannons, crafted from kapok tree trunks, are packed with carbide stones that create powerful bursts when ignited. The booming sounds echo across the river as participants test their skill and creativity in building the most effective cannons.

The tradition reflects strong community ties and cultural heritage, drawing spectators who gather to watch the spectacle unfold. Celebrated annually after Eid, the event combines festivity, craftsmanship and friendly rivalry, making it a distinctive part of Indonesia’s local traditions.

Video: AFP