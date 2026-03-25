GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Cannon blasts ring out in Indonesia’s post-Eid ritual

The tradition reflects strong community ties and cultural heritage

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Villagers in Indonesia marked post-Eid celebrations with a unique and lively tradition of firing wooden cannons in Bogor, West Java. The event sees communities on opposite sides of a river competing to produce the loudest blast, turning the celebration into a spirited contest.

The cannons, crafted from kapok tree trunks, are packed with carbide stones that create powerful bursts when ignited. The booming sounds echo across the river as participants test their skill and creativity in building the most effective cannons.

The tradition reflects strong community ties and cultural heritage, drawing spectators who gather to watch the spectacle unfold. Celebrated annually after Eid, the event combines festivity, craftsmanship and friendly rivalry, making it a distinctive part of Indonesia’s local traditions.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New Instagram update changes how carousel posts work

New Instagram update changes how carousel posts work

2m read
Crescent moon

India announces first day of Eid Al Fitr

1m read
Where to see the Ramadan iftar cannons in Dubai

Where to see the Ramadan iftar cannons in Dubai

1m read
Kial Robinson, 29, and Piran Ezra Wilkinson, 48, both from Chichester, West Sussex, were allegedly caught with 1.3kg of the hard drug on the holiday isle. The pair was found guilty of drug smuggling after being arrested Indonesia authorities.

2 Brits jailed in Indonesia for drug smuggling

1m read