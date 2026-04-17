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Eight killed in helicopter crash in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan

Wreckage found in dense forest in Borneo as rescuers recover all bodies

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Rescuers inspect the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Sekadau, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.
Rescuers inspect the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed in Sekadau, West Kalimantan, Indonesia.
BASARNAS via AP

All eight people on board a helicopter were killed after it crashed in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities confirmed to local media on Friday.

The aircraft, an Airbus H130 operated by a local aviation company, lost contact just five minutes after taking off on Thursday morning from a plantation area in Melawi district on Borneo Island.

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Authorities said the helicopter was travelling between palm oil plantations when it went down.

Bodies recovered in remote area

Search teams later located the wreckage in a remote, forested area in Sekadau district. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of all eight victims — two crew members and six passengers. One of those killed was a Malaysian national.

Officials said the crash site was difficult to access due to dense forest and steep, hilly terrain, which slowed down search efforts.

Debris believed to be part of the helicopter’s tail was found a few kilometres from the last known contact point.

Authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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