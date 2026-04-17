The aircraft, an Airbus H130 operated by a local aviation company, lost contact just five minutes after taking off on Thursday morning from a plantation area in Melawi district on Borneo Island.

All eight people on board a helicopter were killed after it crashed in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, authorities confirmed to local media on Friday.

Search teams later located the wreckage in a remote, forested area in Sekadau district. Rescue workers recovered the bodies of all eight victims — two crew members and six passengers. One of those killed was a Malaysian national.

Debris believed to be part of the helicopter’s tail was found a few kilometres from the last known contact point.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.