Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan

110 injured and 458 homes damaged or destroyed after recent disaster

AFP
People with their belongings walk along a road during snowfall in Shibar area of the Sheikh Ali district of Afghanistan's Parwan province on January 21, 2026.
AFP

Snow and heavy rain have killed 61 people in Afghanistan, the disaster management authority said on Saturday.

"Initial figures of casualties and destruction caused by snowfall and rain in the last three days; 61 dead, 110 injured and 458 houses partially or fully destroyed," the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) posted on X.

The casualties happened between Wednesday and Friday mainly in central and northern provinces of the country, according to the map posted by ANDMA.

