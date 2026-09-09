Why European companies are betting billions on the Philippines now

These are approved commitments, not necessarily capital already invested, but the direction is notable: European capital is increasingly tied to manufacturing, logistics, energy and industrial services.

The Netherlands accounted for ₱50.74 billion, or 44% of the total, followed by Germany at ₱18.05 billion, or 15.7%. Manufacturing attracted 78.81 billion pesos, or 68.4%, of approved foreign investment.

Official data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that approved foreign investment reached ₱115.2 billion ($2 billion) in the second quarter of 2026, up 68.2% from a year earlier.

A new investment drive by the Manila government includes incentives, longer land leases, expanding economic zones and a growing network of roads, ports, airports and industrial corridors.

The country combines a large consumer market and a huge land area, equivalent to 7 times the size of the Netherlands.

MANILA — European companies are taking a closer look at the Philippines.

For European manufacturers facing higher costs and geopolitical supply-chain risks, that matters because the Philippines is increasingly trying to compete for production capacity rather than simply service-sector jobs.

The government is pairing CREATE MORE with the 2026-2028 Strategic Investment Priority Plan, which prioritizes advanced manufacturing, critical minerals and green metals, renewable and emerging energy technologies, artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, quantum technologies and other future industries.

The CREATE MORE Act has expanded and refined the Philippines' fiscal-incentive system while giving investors greater clarity over tax incentives and qualifying activities.

#1. CREATE MORE is changing the investment equation

Six changes making the Philippines more attractive

The Philippines, United States and Japan are developing the Luzon Economic Corridor, linking Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas.

#5. The Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) is turning geography into an investment advantage

That is increasingly important as multinational companies seek alternatives and additional production locations outside China.

PEZA approved 216.46 billion pesos in investments covering 196 projects through August 2026, already reaching 72% of its full-year target. Manufacturing accounted for 80 projects, the largest category. Most projects were in Luzon, while Dutch companies were among the largest foreign investor groups.

The Philippines is expanding its network of PEZA economic zones and other freeport and special economic zones, offering investors infrastructure and incentive packages while connecting factories to export markets.

That is significant for capital-intensive projects such as factories, industrial parks, processing facilities and logistics hubs, where investors need decades to recover large upfront investments.

The Philippines still does not allow foreigners to own private land, but Republic Act 12252, signed in 2025, extended the maximum lease period for foreign investors to 99 years, replacing the previous 50-year term plus a 25-year renewal.

#3. Foreign investors can now lease land for up to 99 years

That could be particularly important for factories, power projects, railways, ports and logistics facilities whose economics depend on reliable connections.

Right-of-way delays have historically held back Philippine infrastructure. The new framework establishes clearer acquisition and compensation rules and provides mechanisms intended to reduce delays, including for qualified private-sector infrastructure projects.

The Accelerated and Reformed Right-of-Way Act, or ARROW Act, is designed to speed up land acquisition and right-of-way procedures for major infrastructure projects.

#2. The ARROW Act tackles one of infrastructure's biggest bottlenecks

For manufacturers, the appeal is straightforward: factory + workforce + port + airport + domestic market in one connected corridor.

Technical assistance is also being developed for a proposed Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas railway, which would further connect ports, airports, industrial estates and major consumer centers.

The corridor is being built around transport, energy, digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. The US and Philippines also announced plans for a 4,000-acre industrial hub in New Clark City focused on semiconductor, artificial intelligence and other strategic supply chains.

#6. Manila is trying to reduce the security risk in areas once affected by insurgency

The Philippines is also trying to convert long-running security problems into a development opportunity.

The government has expanded its amnesty and reintegration program for former communist rebels while the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict is pushing development funding, infrastructure and governance programs in conflict-affected communities.

More than 16,000 former rebels and combatants had availed themselves of the national amnesty program by March 2026, while the government has proposed extending the program for another two years.

The objective is not simply military: the government says roads, schools, livelihoods, social services and economic activity are part of the strategy to address the roots of the decades-old insurgency.

For investors, sustained improvements in security and connectivity can open locations outside the traditional Metro Manila-Luzon industrial core.

Infrastructure is becoming part of the investment pitch

The Philippines' infrastructure build-up is occurring alongside these reforms.