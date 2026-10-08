Who is Harold Respicio? Philippine vice mayor behind viral confrontation

But for those outside the Philippines who may have encountered his name for the first time, who exactly is Harold Respicio?

Respicio has accepted the challenge, underwent a drug test at a hospital in Manila, and later posted the results online, showing a negative result.

The incident has drawn the attention of Philippine Interior and Local Government secretary Jonvic Remulla, who criticised Respicio's behaviour and wanted the vice mayor to undergo a drug test.

Harold Respicio, the vice mayor of Reina Mercedes in Isabela province, became widely discussed after footage of his heated exchange during a local government meeting went viral.

Dubai: A Philippine local politician has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video showed him confronting local officials over allegedly unfinished projects intended for tobacco farmers.

His experience has included auditing information systems, while his professional profile showed that he has practical experience in coding and developing applications across different platforms.

According to his law firm's website, Respicio & Co., he holds a Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo de Manila University and is a certified public accountant, having graduated from De La Salle University.

Respicio did not disappear from politics after that defeat. Three years later, he has made another bid for public office, this time at the local level.

However, he has been unsuccessful. The election has been won by Ed Christopher Go, the incumbent representative who was seeking re-election under the Nacionalista Party.

Respicio first ran for elected office in the 2022 Philippine elections. He stood as an independent candidate for representative of Isabela's 2nd District, a constituency in the northern Philippine province of Isabela.

As presiding officer, the vice mayor chairs council sessions. It has been during one of those sessions that Respicio became the subject of a viral video.

The vice mayor presides over the Sangguniang Bayan, or municipal council. The council is responsible for deliberating and passing local ordinances and resolutions and dealing with issues affecting the municipality.

In the 2025 elections, Respicio ran for vice mayor of Reina Mercedes, a municipality in Isabela. He has won the election and took office as vice mayor.

The confrontation has centred on projects intended to benefit tobacco farmers. Respicio has questioned the barangay officials about the status of projects funded through the local government's share of tobacco excise-tax revenues.

A barangay is the smallest local government unit in the Philippines and is roughly comparable to a village, neighbourhood, or small local community.

On October 5, Respicio has been involved in a heated argument with barangay captains during a session of the Sangguniang Bayan.

The exchange has become increasingly heated, and video footage of Respicio’s outburst was subsequently shared widely on social media.

However, any allegations of corruption or wrongdoing involving specific officials would need to be established through the appropriate investigation or legal process.

That makes the use of these funds a politically sensitive issue. Respicio's confrontation has been linked to questions over whether projects funded from these revenues had been completed.

The Philippine government collects excise taxes on tobacco products. A portion of these revenues is allocated to tobacco-producing areas for programmes and projects intended to support tobacco farmers and their communities.

The issue has been particularly relevant in areas of the Philippines where tobacco farming is an important part of the local economy.

"Secretary Jonvic, let's do a drug test now. Live! Exclusive! Join me at St. Luke's, now! Today! Let's see if attorney Harold Respicio is on drugs," wrote Respicio in a mix of Filipino and English.

In a Facebook post addressed to Remulla, Respicio has challenged the secretary to join him at the hospital and publicly witness the test.

On October 7, Respicio has underwent a drug test. He has documented the move on social media, posting the official receipt for the procedure.

Afterwards, Respicio has announced the result on social media. The report he posted has showed a negative result.

He also later complained about the cost, telling Remulla to reimburse him for the test.

For critics, however, his conduct during the meeting has become a separate issue.

For Respicio, the episode has provided an opportunity to put the spotlight back on the issue he was raising, the status of projects intended to benefit tobacco farmers.

The controversy has also raised broader questions about how elected officials should conduct themselves during public meetings and how local governments account for money intended for community projects.

Respicio's sudden rise to national attention illustrates how quickly a local political dispute can spread in the Philippines, where social media plays a major role in political debate.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.