Nikita Chekhov, 21, held for allegedly threatening to spread HIV across the country
Manila: Philippine authorities arrested Russian vlogger Nikita Chekhov, 21, for allegedly threatening to spread HIV across the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced.
Chekhov, from Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, was apprehended inside a Quezon City condominium by BI agents.
He arrived from Shanghai, China, on January 15, 2026, and quickly went viral after posting videos from Taguig's Bonifacio High Street claiming he intended to spread HIV during his stay.
BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado confirmed Chekhov’s videos sparked widespread public fear.
The BI coordinated with the Department of Health (DoH) to verify his medical status, labeling the content as dangerous "rage bait."
"Foreign nationals who come to the Philippines to spread alarm, disrespect our people and abuse our hospitality are not welcome and will face deportation," Viado declared.
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla echoed the hardline stance: "Let this be an example to all tourists. We welcome you to the Philippines, but do not abuse our hospitality."
Chekhov joins a string of foreign vloggers facing deportation for targeting Filipinos. Last month, Russian Vitaly Zdorovetskiy was expelled from Bonifacio Global City for harassment.
On January 15, Estonian YouTuber Siim Roosipuu was declared persona non grata and was nabbed in Dumaguete City for harassing locals and calling Filipinos "looking like monkeys".
Chekhov is detained at BI's Camp Bagong Diwa facility in Taguig pending deportation proceedings.
Authorities emphasized swift action protects national security and public health.
The crackdown signals zero tolerance for social media provocateurs exploiting Filipino hospitality for views.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox