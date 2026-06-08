MoFA extends sympathies to victims' families and wishes recovery to injured
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the Philippines following an earthquake that struck the southern province of Davao Occidental, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Philippines. The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the quake.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for the Philippines during this difficult time and extended its heartfelt sympathies over the tragic loss of life caused by the disaster.
The earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines, affecting parts of Mindanao, including areas near Davao Occidental. Authorities reported casualties and injuries following the tremor, while emergency teams were deployed to assess the damage and assist affected communities.