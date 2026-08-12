“So it’s not useful to fine people for not throwing their garbage [properly] if there is no place to put their garbage. Of course, people are aware that there are fines. Wala namang may gusto na mamumultahan (Nobody wants to be fined). Pero kailangan bigyan din natin ng facilities na kung saan pwedeng itapon yung basura. Ganun lang kasimple kung minsan ‘yan eh. ((But we need to have facilities where people should drump their trash. Sometimes, the solution is as simple as that)."