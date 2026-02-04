The Fourth Quarter 2025 Social Weather Survey, conducted from 24 to 30 November, revealed that 40 per cent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the President’s performance, while 43 per cent expressed dissatisfaction. Another 17 per cent remained undecided.

Dubai: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained a 'neutral' net satisfaction rating in the final quarter of 2025, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, with public sentiment remaining largely unchanged despite shifts in regional support.

The Palace has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the latest figures, which come as the administration navigates a complex economic landscape and evolving regional political alliances.

The survey involved face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults nationwide and carries a sampling error margin of ±3 per cent. SWS noted that the poll was non-commissioned and conducted on the organisation's own initiative.

Gender: Ratings amongst women improved by five points to -6, bringing them closer to the "net zero" rating recorded amongst men.

Education: Support was highest among those with no formal education or some elementary schooling at +19, while college graduates remained critical with a "poor" -14 rating.

Age Groups: The President’s net satisfaction was highest among voters 55 and older (+15) and 45-54-year-olds (+9), while younger groups gave lower ratings: 18-24 at -14, 25-34 at -17, and 35-44 at -22.

The urban-rural divide also widened during the November period. Satisfaction in rural areas climbed 17 points to reach +9, while urban centres saw a 13-point decline, sliding to -14.

Luzon outside Metro Manila continues to be the President’s strongest base with a moderate +13 rating. In contrast, sentiment in Mindanao remained low at -29, reflecting persistent dissatisfaction in the south, where Vice President Sara Duterte—a critic of the administration—retains strong support, according to OCTA Research’s 4th Quarter Tugon ng Masa survey released Monday.

While the national average remained steady, the data showed a sharpening divide between the capital and the provinces. Net satisfaction in Metro Manila dropped further into "poor" territory, falling 15 points to -17. In contrast, the President saw a recovery in the Visayas, where his rating rose by 10 points to a "neutral" +2.

This stability comes after a significant drop earlier in the year, when the President’s rating plummeted from a "moderate" +10 in June to negative territory by the third quarter.

These figures result in a net satisfaction rating of -3, a slight two-point increase from the -5 recorded in September. Under the SWS classification system, any score between +9 and -9 is considered "neutral".

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.