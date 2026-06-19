Poor roads, deadly costs, and a culture of corruption in the Philippines

Deadly highways expose how graft turns Samar’s mineral wealth into deep poverty
Manila: "Maharlika", a pre-colonial term, means "royalty" or "nobility", freeman.
The Marharlika Highway in Samar is a stark contrast to its name.
The Maharlika Highway in the mineral-rich island is a symbol of the Philippines' infrastructure crisis: a road that is supposed to connect communities, deliver patients to hospitals, and move goods to markets, but instead has become a death trap for those who rely on it.
During a recent inspection tour, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was confronted with the human cost of bad roads.
An ambulance driver on the scene told him that a patient bled to death on the way from Catbalogan to a hospital in Tacloban (2 hours cover 105 km by car) while traveling along the very stretch of road the president was inspecting, alongside Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon.
The driver's words were not just a complaint; they were a testimony of how poor infrastructure translates directly into lost lives.
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The segment under repair is part of a province that should not be poor.
Samar is rich in metallic and non-metallic minerals, including bauxite (the primary ore of aluminum), copper, manganese, gold, and nickel.
The island features highly prospective but largely unexplored geological formations that could be explored for precious and base metals.
Yet, the province remains marked by high poverty incidence, with communities struggling to access basic services, health care, and economic opportunities.
The contrast is glaring: resource wealth on paper, poverty in reality.
The root of the problem is not just bad engineering or insufficient funding.
It is a culture of corruption that has long plagued Philippine public works, turning infrastructure projects into opportunities for fraud, ghosts, and stolen taxpayer money.
Over the past months, investigation into "ghost" infrastructure projects has revealed that entire roads, bridges, and buildings were fully paid for by taxpayers but never built, or were built with substandard materials that quickly crumbled.
These projects were billed as completed, but in reality, they were non-existent or barely functional.
The fallout has been severe:
Several contractors and public works officials have been jailed following investigations into ghost projects.
Some have committed suicide under the pressure of scrutiny, legal charges, and public exposure.
One congressman-contractor, Zaldy Co, believed to have been involved in ghost infrastructure schemes, is now in hiding in Europe, avoiding prosecution.
The pattern is clear: money is siphoned off, roads are never properly built, and communities are left with broken infrastructure that fails to serve its purpose.
Sub-par roads are not just a financial scandal; they are a humanitarian crisis.
In Samar and other provinces, poor roads mean:
Delayed emergency response: Ambulances cannot reach patients quickly, or patients cannot reach hospitals in time. The ambulance driver's testimony of a patient bleeding to death on the Marharlika Highway is not an isolated case; it is a systemic failure.
Limited access to health care: Rural communities struggle to reach hospitals, clinics, and emergency services because roads are impassable, especially during rainy seasons.
Stunted economic growth: Farmers cannot move crops to markets, miners cannot transport materials, and businesses cannot access supply chains. The result is lower incomes, higher poverty, and fewer jobs.
Educational barriers: Students cannot reach schools safely, especially in areas where roads are muddy, broken, or missing. This limits literacy, skills development, and long-term opportunities.
The economic toll is massive.
While the Philippines has the potential to be a resource-rich nation, corruption ensures that the wealth stays in the hands of a few, while the broader population suffers from inefficient infrastructure, poor services, and limited growth.
President Marcos Jr.'s visit to the Marharlika Highway segment was framed as part of his broader infrastructure push. His message is clear: good roads lead to riches. The idea is that if roads are properly built, maintained, and connected, they will unlock economic potential, improve health outcomes, and reduce poverty.
But the challenge is not just building roads. It is building them without corruption.
The president's team must confront the deep-rooted culture of graft that has undermined public works for decades. Without transparent bidding, independent monitoring, and strict accountability, even the most ambitious road projects will be vulnerable to the same patterns of fraud and failure.
Key steps needed:
Strict enforcement: Investigate and prosecute all officials and contractors involved in ghost projects, whether they are in the Philippines or hiding abroad.
Transparent procurement: Open bidding processes, public disclosure of contracts, and third-party audits to prevent fraud.
Independent monitoring: Civil society groups, local communities, and media should be able to monitor construction progress and quality.
Whistleblower protection: Encourage officials and workers to report corruption without fear of retaliation.
Digital tracking: Use technology to track project progress, payments, and materials to reduce the room for manipulation.
Without these measures, the promise of "good roads" will remain just a slogan, while the reality of poor roads and poor lives continues.
The story of the Marharlika Highway is not just about Samar. It is a national story that repeats across the Philippines: poor roads, poor services, and a culture of corruption that keeps communities trapped in poverty.
The path forward requires more than just building roads. It requires building a system that prevents corruption from stealing the future.
If the Philippines can break the cycle of ghost projects, hold corrupt officials accountable, and invest mining wealth into real infrastructure, then the mantra may become true: good roads will lead to riches. But until that happens, the country will remain stuck in a cycle where poor roads lead to poor lives.
The ambulance driver's testimony is a warning: every broken road is a potential death sentence. Every ghost project is a stolen opportunity. And every corrupt official is a thief of the nation's future.
President Marcos Jr. now has a chance to turn that warning into action. The question is whether he can confront the culture of corruption that has long held the Philippines back, and build roads that truly lead to a better life for all.