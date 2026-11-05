Police rescue 166 foreigners from Philippine scam hub

Syndicate allegedly posed as police to extort victims over fake drug parcels
Manila: Philippine police rescued 166 foreign nationals from a suspected scam hub in Pasay City, where workers were allegedly forced to threaten victims with arrest over fictitious drug shipments.
The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the operation was uncovered after three Indonesian nationals escaped from the facility and reported being forced to work for an online fraud syndicate.
The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group raided the facility at KE Tower Building C on Cuneta Avenue on November 3.
Those rescued included 138 Indonesians, 16 Vietnamese, 10 Chinese and two Malaysians.
Investigators said the syndicate contacted victims in Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, claiming that parcels addressed to them contained illegal drugs.
The scammers allegedly impersonated police officers and threatened victims with criminal investigations, frozen bank accounts and asset seizures.
Another member of the group would then pose as a helpful officer, offering to resolve the supposed case in exchange for money.
Police recovered Indonesian and Vietnamese police uniforms, along with photographs and banners featuring police officials, allegedly used to make the threats appear credible.
The operation came to light after three Indonesians complained that they had been recruited through false promises of legitimate employment as virtual assistants.
Investigators said the syndicate advertised jobs through Telegram and Instagram.
The foreign nationals had entered the Philippines as tourists and did not have work visas, according to police.
PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered investigators to identify the people who financed, recruited for and facilitated the operation.
The investigation will also examine possible local accomplices and the syndicate’s international financial network.
Police said they were preparing appropriate criminal charges against those responsible.
Authorities have not disclosed the total amount allegedly obtained from victims.