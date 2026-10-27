Philippine police secures digital devices in probe involving Meghan Markle’s father

Authorities have taken custody of a laptop and other belongings linked to Thomas Markle Sr
Dubai: The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the reported discovery of suspected child sexual abuse and exploitation material and other personal belongings allegedly linked to Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Police have confirmed that the materials handed over to authorities have been inventoried and placed under police custody.
“The turned-over materials have been properly inventoried and placed under police custody, while relevant digital devices are being secured for appropriate forensic examination, subject to legal requirements,” said the PNP in a statement.
It added, “Authorities continue to determine the nature and origin of the materials and whether these may be linked to any violation of law.”
Philippine interior secretary Jonvic Remulla has previously mentioned that a laptop linked to the investigation was undergoing forensic examination, with the complete findings expected within a week.
The Philippine Department of Justice is also conducting an investigation into reports of suspected illicit material allegedly discovered at Markle Sr.’s home in Cebu province.
DOJ undersecretary Nicholas Ty has confirmed that the department’s anti-trafficking and online sexual abuse and exploitation of children task force was looking into the matter.
According to international media reports, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., has claimed to have discovered four large boxes containing suspected illicit material at their father’s home.
Markle Jr. has reportedly alleged that the material included videos depicting girls believed to be aged 10 or 11 engaged in sexual acts. He has also claimed to have found a 15-minute video showing naked girls on his father’s old mobile phone.
The reported discovery has allegedly included three photographs of naked girls. One image has been said to have been taken at Markle Sr.’s former home in Rosarito, Mexico.
Meanwhile, Meghan has responded to the reports by saying she has been “deeply distressed” and expressing hope that people would understand why she had maintained her distance from her estranged father.