Philippines probes reports of illicit material at Meghan Markle’s father’s home

His son claimed to have found illicit material at the family home in Cebu province
Dubai: The Philippine Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating reports of illicit material allegedly found at the home of Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
DOJ undersecretary Nicholas Ty has noted that the department’s anti-trafficking and online sexual abuse and exploitation of children task force was “is currently investigating the matter,” according to a report from the Philippine News Agency.
Markle Sr., 82, has travelled to the US for medical treatment.
According to international media reports, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., claimed he has discovered four large boxes containing illicit material at their father’s home in Cebu province.
Markle Jr. has reportedly alleged that the material included videos depicting girls believed to be no older than 10 or 11 engaged in sexual acts. He has also claimed to have found a 15-minute video showing naked girls on his father’s old mobile phone.
The reported discovery has allegedly included three photographs of naked girls. One image appeared to have been taken at Markle Sr.’s former home in Rosarito, Mexico.
The reports have brought renewed attention to Meghan’s estranged relationship with her father.
Meghan, who is married to Prince Harry, has expressed hope that people would understand why she had kept her distance from Markle Sr. and did not allow him to have contact with her children.