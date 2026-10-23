Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' over child-abuse accusations against father

Meghan blocks father from children amid troubling allegations
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Friday said she was "deeply distressed" following child-abuse image accusations against her father, adding she had blocked contact between her children and Thomas Markle over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.
In a statement after UK media reports that images had been allegedly found in her father's belongings, Meghan revealed that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police making similar allegations and received promises it would be investigated.