GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' over child-abuse accusations against father

Meghan blocks father from children amid troubling allegations

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Friday said she was "deeply distressed" following child-abuse image accusations against her father, adding she had blocked contact between her children and Thomas Markle over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

In a statement after UK media reports that images had been allegedly found in her father's belongings, Meghan revealed that in 2018 she had seen a letter sent to London's Metropolitan Police making similar allegations and received promises it would be investigated.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.

Philippines probes reports involving Meghan’s father

10m ago2m read
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan

Prince Harry, Meghan undertake joint engagement in UK

2m read
Prince Harry

Prince Harry booed by crowd during English rugby match

2m read
File photo: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with daughter Lilibet and son Archie

Prince Harry says kids are 'happy' in new UK school

2m read