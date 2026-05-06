Philippines: Social media founder Franco Mabanta arrested following alleged ₱350-million Romualdez 'extortion' plot

NBI entraps media social founder over alleged ₱350-million extortion scheme
Manila: Franco Mabanta, founder of the Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), was arrested overnight on Tuesday (May 5, 2026) following an entrapment operation over an alleged extortion scheme targeting former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, authorities said Wednesday.
Mabanta, 43, and four associates face charges as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag hailed the bust as a blow against political corruption.
The operation stemmed from complaints that Mabanta demanded hush money to halt PGMN's attacks linking Leyte First District Representative, to a supposed China-backed power deal.
Manila based ABS-CBN News reported that Mabanta and four others face charges of trying to extort ₱350 million from Romualdez.
NBI agents posed as intermediaries in a Makati hotel, where Mabanta allegedly finalised the "illegal demand," per agency accounts.
Franco Mabanta served as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s social media strategist before his presidency began in 2022. He is a key figure behind the launch of PGMN in 2024. Rolling Stones Philippines recently tagged PGMN as a "pro-Duterte" outfit.
According to NBI narration, Mabanta refused direct payment inside the hotel, citing "madami daw CCTV" (too many cameras).
He instructed agents to deliver the marked cash to his contacts in Pasig's upscale Valle Verde area, where it was accepted without immediate arrests.
Undercover teams then tailed the couriers to a unit where agents "to their surprise" observed Mabanta personally retrieving the money from his people.
Officers swooped in, catching him red-handed, NBI said. No charges yet against the Pasig recipients.
Social media posts highlighted Mabanta's CCTV caution as "evidence" agents induced the handoff, then surveilled to manufacture probable cause.
Handcuffed before media, the bearded media firebrand denied wrongdoing.
"No truth to it," Mabanta told Duterte-allied SMNI News, insisting PGMN's Romualdez exposés were legitimate journalism, not shakedown.
"We report facts," he said, vowing legal counteraction.
The arrest escalates tensions amid House impeachment probes into VP Sara Duterte's finances.
PGMN, known for Duterte loyalist commentary, recently hammered Romualdez over alleged power firm ties. NBI plans full disclosure soon; Mabanta posted bail Wednesday pending estafa and extortion charges.
Franco Mabanta is publicly listed among the “key people” of Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), a fast-growing Philippine digital media platform founded in July 2024 by Louie Sangalang and associates.
PGMN does not publicly name a single owner or publish a detailed leadership chart, Mabanta’s inclusion in official listings signals he is likely involved in the network’s managerial, editorial, or strategic direction.
PGMN built its audience across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and its website by promoting what it calls “free speech absolutism,” offering space to voices from across the political spectrum. Its content ranges from political commentary and cultural issues to citizen journalism segments and podcast-style discussions.
Several of its videos have reached millions of views, indicating strong traction among Filipinos seeking alternatives to traditional broadcast media.
Despite its neutrality branding, PGMN often attracts partisan interpretations and criticism, a common dynamic for personality-driven digital outlets.
Based on available public sources, Mabanta appears to be one of the figures helping architect PGMN’s growth and editorial direction. His exact title, ownership stake, and day-to-day role remain unclear.
Bicol Saro Party-list Rep. Terry Ridon recently accused PGMN of allegedly spreading “disinformation” regarding an alleged electricity bill surge.
Manila Bulletin reports that a viral post by PGMN showed a 900% increase in an electricity bill, but Ridon questioned the veracity of the post and said that the media channel was spreading disinformation to “exploit the frustration of ordinary Filipino households” amid the energy crisis.
Its Facebook page currently has over 665,000 followers, and is bolstered by a lineup of anchors that includes former politician Greco Belgica, who chaired the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission under former President , political commentator Orion Perez Dumdum, and transport journalist James Deakin.
“Conservative, Liberal, DDS [Die-hard Duterte Supporter], Loyalist or Pink, we gather the best and most viral voices — encouraging them to say whatever they want, however they want, with a promise to never censor,” PGMN’s social media bio says.