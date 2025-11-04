GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippine gov’t employees to get early year-end bonus this November

The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month's basic salary computed as of October 31

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
The year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025.
The year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025.
Gulf News archives

More than 1.85 million government employees nationwide are in for an early holiday treat as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the early release of their year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift this November.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will begin distributing the benefits with the first payroll cycle of the month, giving public servants a financial boost well ahead of the Christmas season.

'Fifty-one days before Christmas, we have good news for our government workers,' Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro announced during a media briefing on Tuesday.

P63.69b allocated for the year-end bonus

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said P63.69 billion has been allocated for the year-end bonus of civilian and military or uniformed personnel, and P9.24 billion for the cash gift.

The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month's basic salary computed as of October 31.

'Pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2024-3, the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025,' Pangandaman said.

Who qualifies?

Government employees must meet two conditions to receive both benefits: they should have rendered at least four months of service beginning January 1 this year, and must remain employed as of October 31.

'Well-deserved recognition'

Pangandaman underscored the administration's appreciation for public servants, noting that the early release acknowledges their dedication throughout the year.

'We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year... because it's a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice," she said, adding that the DBM stands with the President 'in ensuring that our public servants feel the warmth of our Bagong Pilipinas.'

The early disbursement gives government workers additional financial flexibility for holiday preparations and other year-end expenses.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Visitors queue outside the Louvre museum, one week after the robbery, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025 in Paris.

Louvre to get anti-ramming barriers: minister

2m read
Over the weekend, 1,000 travellers at Terminal 3 were surprised with gift boxes.

Global Village surprises Dubai Airport passengers

2m read
PASHA DE CARTIER

Guide: Luxurious, thoughtful Diwali gifts for him, her

3m read
Saree Struggles: A Diwali tradition of laughter & panic

Saree Struggles: A Diwali tradition of laughter & panic

3m read