More than 1.85 million government employees nationwide are in for an early holiday treat as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the early release of their year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift this November.
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will begin distributing the benefits with the first payroll cycle of the month, giving public servants a financial boost well ahead of the Christmas season.
'Fifty-one days before Christmas, we have good news for our government workers,' Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro announced during a media briefing on Tuesday.
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said P63.69 billion has been allocated for the year-end bonus of civilian and military or uniformed personnel, and P9.24 billion for the cash gift.
The year-end bonus is equivalent to one month's basic salary computed as of October 31.
'Pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2024-3, the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025,' Pangandaman said.
Government employees must meet two conditions to receive both benefits: they should have rendered at least four months of service beginning January 1 this year, and must remain employed as of October 31.
Pangandaman underscored the administration's appreciation for public servants, noting that the early release acknowledges their dedication throughout the year.
'We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year... because it's a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice," she said, adding that the DBM stands with the President 'in ensuring that our public servants feel the warmth of our Bagong Pilipinas.'
The early disbursement gives government workers additional financial flexibility for holiday preparations and other year-end expenses.
