The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will begin distributing the benefits with the first payroll cycle of the month, giving public servants a financial boost well ahead of the Christmas season.

More than 1.85 million government employees nationwide are in for an early holiday treat as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the early release of their year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift this November.

'Pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2024-3, the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of November 2025,' Pangandaman said.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said P63.69 billion has been allocated for the year-end bonus of civilian and military or uniformed personnel, and P9.24 billion for the cash gift.

Government employees must meet two conditions to receive both benefits: they should have rendered at least four months of service beginning January 1 this year, and must remain employed as of October 31.

'We know how much government personnel look forward to this time of the year... because it's a well-deserved recognition of their service and sacrifice," she said, adding that the DBM stands with the President 'in ensuring that our public servants feel the warmth of our Bagong Pilipinas.'

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.