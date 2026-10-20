Engineering and technology graduates: CHED data cited by the Philippine electronics industry show 87,083 graduates in AY 2018–2019, or 10.9% of more than 790,000 college graduates.

There's a broader engineering trend: Engineering graduates rose from 49,373 in 2010 to 87,083 in 2019, according to CHED figures cited in industry and academic reporting, according to LinkedIn.

Electrical engineering: CHED maintains historical graduate data for electrical engineering, but the publicly available FOI record covers 2005–2019 rather than a current annual total.

Electronics engineering: Program-level data show highly variable graduation numbers, and there's currently no available updated CHED breakdown for electronics engineering graduates.

TESDA: TESDA projects sustained demand through 2030 for electronics assembly and servicing, electrical installation and maintenance, semiconductor operations, renewable energy, automation and smart-systems support. It also expects rising demand for higher-level certifications and specialised micro-credentials.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines (SEIPI): Industry projections estimate the semiconductor and electronics sector will need 56,605 trained workers by 2026, including 5,875 engineers, 6,483 technicians and 44,247 operators. SEIPI has also warned that the Philippines produces fewer engineers annually than Vietnam.