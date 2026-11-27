Balancing industrial ambition with Indigenous rights in the New Clark City project
MANILA: In popular Filipino culture, natives known as "Aeta" (also Ayta or Ati), belong to the periphery. They are considered part of local heritage and recipients of government dole.
Now, Aetas are front and centre of the emotionally-charged debate over a high-tech hub set in New Clark City (NCC).
The development has triggered a major dispute on the streets, on social media and in universities.
It has become a clash or narratives.
The debate revolves around the planned 1,620-hectare "AI-native" industrial hub set in Capas, Tarlac, about 100km north of Manila.
It sits within a 9,450-hectare development administered by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and represents about 4.6 percent of the 35,300-hectare Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.
Leftists, armchair revolutionaries and a group of self-styled scientists known as Agham have branded the project as "destructive", unsustainable, a desperate move by Manila that will negatively impact the lives of natives.
"A project of this scale will invariably impact local farming communities negatively, and will not present any clear, long-term opportunities for the genuine development of our country,” Agham stated.
“The BCDA and the Marcos Jr. administration are clearly desperate to whitewash their environmentally destructive and unsustainable Pax Silica project with the United States,” the group added.
Some 50,000 to 60,000 Aeta (Ayta) people live in the Philippines, with official census recording 50,236 in 2010 and 57,707 in 2015, data from the National Commission on Indigenous People show.
In terms of geographic concentration, most live in Luzon, especially around the Zambales mountain ranges and Mount Pinatubo (whose violent eruption in 1991 helped cool the earth) across provinces like Zambales, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bataan.
Aeta communities include groups such as the Ayta Mag-antsi, Mag-indi, Magbukun, and Ambala.
They also include the "Ati" community found on Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, the Ayangan of Mayoyao Ancestral Domain located in the province Ifugao; and the Ata, who occupy the hinterlands comprising the headwaters of Davao, Tuganay and Libungan Rivers in Mindanao.
NCC, conceptualised in 2012, is earmarked for AI-native industries, advanced manufacturing and semiconductor supply chains.
Officials describe it as a platform for chips, technology and medical-related industries.
The latest clash of ideas — and object of street protests — is whether the Philippines can pursue high-tech development without repeating the old injustice of treating Indigenous peoples as obstacles to progress.
The proposed hub has kicked up strong anti-US sentiments.
Figures for families affected by specific zones within the proposed NCC have fluctuated between government estimates and local reports.
Local media reported that the BCDA has already put out an initial list of "Project Affected Persons" for the project showing that residents of barangays O’Donnel, Aranguren, and Santa Lucia of Capas, Tarlac will be impacted.
The numbers vary greatly. A 2020 report by the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN), an NGO, states that the New Clark City development has roughly 18,000 Indigenous "Aeta" people among "tens of thousands" of residents across affected villages in Capas and Bamban, Tarlac. Specific project figures on individual communities inside or adjacent to development zones have smaller counts — such as Sitio Manabayucan, which news reports in November 2026 described as having "around 600 residents".
The central conflict need not be stuck or framed as one between national industrial ambition and Indigenous land rights.
The Aeta Hungey of Sitio Sapang Kawayan have sought recognition of their ancestral domain since 1994, and they say the Pax Silica site overlaps land they have long used for farming, gathering, burial and community life.
The BCDA says the 1,620-hectare site is state land and that the directly affected area is much smaller — roughly 10 hectares.
But that answer does not settle the question of free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) , cultural heritage, water access and whether affected families receive fair relocation and compensation.
There is also a resource conflict.
Initial assessments place the hub’s power demand at about 3 gigawatts — roughly 16 percent of Luzon grid capacity — and its water needs at 65 million to 90 million liters a day. That's at full capacity.
Those figures demand transparent planning and deliberate, careful execution, not slogans.
The country already exports electronics, hitting nearly $50 billion in 2025. But it remains largely in assembly and testing rather than design, advanced fabrication and high-margin components.
The project could help the Philippines move beyond low-end electronics assembly and toward higher-value semiconductor and AI-related manufacturing.
The numbers could scale to at least double with a strategic push for cheaper, more abundant electricity.
The potential is real.
Clark can become a generational asset — if the pieces connect.
New Clark City (NCC) and Clark International Airport (CRK) could ramp up their full promise for the Philippines, but only if they are treated as parts of one integrated economic cluster — not as isolated real-estate or infrastructure projects.
The combination of Clark airport, Subic and Bataan free ports, and the North–South Commuter Railway (NSCR) could give Central Luzon the logistics, labour mobility edge and industrial scale needed to compete in the global semiconductor trade.
The country does not need another showcase city.
It needs a working ecosystem: factories, ports, airports, rail, power, water, skills and rules that allow investors to build, ship and scale.
New Clark City has the land and the political backing; the challenge is turning that into a functioning industrial cluster.
The potential prize is large.
It is whether the Philippines can build it without making the Aetas pay the price for everyone else’s progress.
BCDA has estimated that Pax Silica could take about 30 years to fully develop and generate up to $200 billion in exports, with an early phase hosting 10 to 20 semiconductor locators.
Semiconductor manufacturing does not thrive in isolation.
It needs reliable power, clean water, skilled engineers, logistics, research institutions, housing and fast connections to ports and airports.
NCCcan provide land and planning space. CRK can provide air cargo and executive mobility. Subic can provide a deepwater port for imports and exports. Bataan can provide additional industrial land and logistics capacity.
The North–South Commuter Railway can move workers across the corridor. These assets need to be enhanced, utilised to the full and protected.
That is the essence of a cluster: proximity reduces cost, speeds coordination and makes it easier for suppliers, manufacturers, universities and logistics firms to work together.
Luzon, the Philippines' biggest island group, is not in short supply of English-speaking people, in a vast land about three times the size of the Netherlands.
This area, with a combined population of 53,233,931 (about 47.2% of the Philippines' total population of 112 million) is rich in minerals and a young workforce that could support ambitious industrial projects.
The issue is not whether the country can build such a hub; it is whether it can build one lawfully, sustainably and without dispossessing communities.
The Philippines already participates in electronics manufacturing. Currently, it's mostly in assembly, testing and packaging.
Moving into higher-value semiconductor design, advanced packaging, critical-mineral processing and AI-related production would raise wages, exports and national capability.
BCDA envisions the 1,600-hectare Pax Silica hub as an advanced-manufacturing ecosystem for semiconductors, critical minerals and global supply chains.
The central conflict need not be stuck or framed as one between national industrial ambition and Indigenous land rights.
The Aeta Hungey of Sitio Sapang Kawayan have sought recognition of their ancestral domain since 1994. They say the Pax Silica site overlaps land they have long used for farming, gathering, burial and community life.
The BCDA says the 1,620-hectare site is state land and that the directly affected area is much smaller — roughly 10 hectares.
But that answer does not settle the question of free, prior and informed consent (FPIC), cultural heritage, water access and whether affected families receive fair relocation and compensation.
There is also a resource issue.
Initial assessments place the hub’s power demand at about 3 gigawatts — roughly 16 percent of Luzon grid capacity — and its water needs at 65 million to 90 million liters a day.
Those figures demand a hyper-scaling strategy, transparent planning, deliberate and careful execution.
Not slogans.
The “No to Pax Silica” network brings together Aeta leaders, farmers, church groups, environmental advocates and progressive organizations.
Their concerns are legitimate: land rights, displacement, water scarcity, ecological damage and the fear that a US-led project will serve foreign strategic interests more than local communities.
Some critics frame the project through an anti-imperialist and anti-globalist lens, seeing Pax Silica as another extension of US "hegemonic" influence in the Philippines.
That view can be, and should, be debated.
But it should not become a license to dismiss Indigenous concerns — or to portray every development project as colonial plunder before the facts are established.
The most emotionally charged language has sometimes turned the Aeta issue into a blunt weapon against the entire project.
That risks reducing a complex rights question into a moral verdict: development equals dispossession, therefore development must die.
That is not analysis.
That is not strategy.
It is a summary execution of a project before its legal, environmental and social safeguards have been tested.
Project: Pax Silica AI industrial hub, a proposed advanced-manufacturing and data-center-related development.
Location: New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.
Site size: 1,620 hectares, or about 4,000 acres—roughly three times the size of Bonifacio Global City.
Share of Clark zone: About 4.6 percent of the 35,300-hectare Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.
New Clark City size: About 9,450 hectares.
Power demand: About 3 gigawatts, or roughly 16 percent of Luzon grid capacity (at full scale, by 2040-2060s).
Water demand: 65 million to 90 million litres daily.
Aeta concern: The Aeta Hungey of Sitio Sapang Kawayan have sought ancestral-domain recognition since 1994 and fear loss of land, farms and burial grounds.
Comparison: Jomalig Island off Quezon covers about 5,665 hectares; Balabac Island in Palawan covers about 32,134 hectares. The Pax Silica site at 1,620 hectares is smaller than both, but its geographic location and industrial intensity makes its resource footprint far greater.
Malacañang has ordered a verification of reported documents containing Aeta "thumbprints" allegedly supporting land-rights surrenders.
Presidential Communications Undersecretary Castro said BCDA President Ariel Nepomuceno would examine their authenticity.
That inquiry must be independent, public and credible.
If consent documents were forged, coerced or misleadingly obtained, the project cannot proceed on that basis.
If they are genuine, the government must still prove that consultation was meaningful, compensation was fair and relocation was voluntary.
TIMELINE: The New Clark City began as a concept in 2012 and broke ground in April 2016, with its full-scale master plan spanning 9,450 hectares in Tarlac and projected to reach 1.2 million residents and 800,000 jobs over a multi-decade buildout extending through the 2040s–2060s
The BCDA has committed to no evictions until funds and rights are secured.
That pledge must be backed by a clear process: verified consent, ancestral-domain determination, independent environmental and water assessments, published relocation plans and enforceable benefits for affected families.
The Philippines should not abandon a strategic industrial project because activists shout loudest.
But neither should it build a silicon future on the silence of those who have the least power to resist.
The real test is not whether Pax Silica can be built.
It is whether the Philippines can build it without making the Aetas pay the price for everyone else’s progress.