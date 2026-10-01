Philippines races toward 2027 launch of North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR)

New trainsets bring 147-km rail closer to rollout, linking Manila to industrial hubs
MANILA: The Philippines has taken another step toward launching one of its biggest railway projects, with the delivery of the third North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) trainset and the arrival of a fourth train in the country.
The project is on track for partial operations from Valenzuela to Malolos by the fourth quarter of 2027, with the Clark underground station reaching 73.29% completion as of September 2026, according to the Department of Transportation.
It is one of the most ambitious infrastructure mega-projects in the history of the Philippines. With a total estimated cost of ₱873.62 billion (about $15.42 billion), the NSCR is seen as the backbone of an entirely new transportation system expected to transform life in Manila, central and southern Luzon.
The staggering budget covers the construction of a fully elevated, double-track, electrified system, complex right-of-way acquisitions, and advanced Japanese-built trainsets.
The NSCR is literally the spine connecting three major economic regions: Central Luzon (Region III), the National Capital Region (Metro Manila), and Calabarzon (Region IV-A).
It is not an isolated rail line: the NSCR will act as the primary structural link connecting with existing transit routes like the LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3, as well as the upcoming $9-billion Metro Manila Subway.
The NSCR line will span approximately 147 kilometers with 35+ stations, seamlessly stretching from New Clark City and Clark International Airport in the north down to Calamba, Laguna in the south.
The arrival of the fourth train does more than add another train to the fleet — it signals that the NSCR is moving from construction toward the crucial testing and commissioning phase ahead of its planned 2027 partial launch.
Each trainset can move up to 2,288 passengers
The 147-km line is expected to ease the life of commuters travelling across the "Greater Capital Region" (Metro Manila) and neighbouring provinces.
The fourth eight-car Electric Multiple Unit "trainset" arrived at the Port of Manila in August 2026.
The third trainset was delivered to the Department of Transportation at the Malanday Depot, while the fourth has arrived in the Philippines and is undergoing customs clearance and unloading.
The fourth set is scheduled for delivery in October 2026.
The deliveries mark continued progress in preparing rolling stock for the 147-km NSCR, which will link Clark in Pampanga with Metro Manila and Calamba in Laguna.
The government expects seven trainsets to be in the Philippines by September 2027 to support testing, commissioning and preparations for partial operations targeted for December 2027.
A total of 13 eight-car trainsets are being manufactured and supplied by the Japan Transport Engineering Company (J-TREC)-Sumitomo joint venture.
Each trainset can accommodate up to 2,288 passengers, providing additional capacity for commuters travelling across the Greater Capital Region and neighbouring provinces.
The railway is also expected to substantially reduce travel times: A journey between Clark and Makati, for example, is projected to take less than an hour, offering commuters an alternative to congested roads.
Beyond commuting, the NSCR is designed to strengthen connections between major economic centres, support investment and improve access to employment, education, healthcare and other services.
The latest train deliveries come as the Philippines and Japan mark 70 years of diplomatic relations, highlighting the role of bilateral infrastructure cooperation in the country's long-term transport development.
Fourth trainset arrives: The fourth NSCR trainset is now in the Philippines and undergoing customs clearance and unloading.
Third trainset delivered: The third trainset has been handed over to the Department of Transportation at Malanday Depot.
Seven by September 2027: Seven trainsets are expected to be in the Philippines for testing, commissioning and operational-readiness activities.
13 trains in total: J-TREC-Sumitomo is manufacturing 13 eight-car trainsets for the project.
2,288 passengers each: Every trainset can carry up to 2,288 passengers.
Partial operations in December 2027: The government is targeting the start of partial NSCR operations by December 2027.
147-km railway: The electrified line will connect Clark, Pampanga, Metro Manila and Calamba, Laguna.
800,000 daily passengers: Full operations, targeted for 2033, are expected to serve about 800,000 passengers a day.
Clark-Makati in under an hour: The project is designed to dramatically cut travel times, with Clark-Makati journeys projected to take less than an hour.
Luzon Economic Corridor: NSCR is a major component of the Luzon Economic Corridor, improving access to jobs, education, healthcare and investment opportunities.