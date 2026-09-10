Senators’ sudden departure abroad raises questions over scandals, accountability
MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano and his sister, Senator Pia Cayetano, have officially left the Philippines, sparking a wave of online speculation and viral social media buzz.
The Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on September 10, 2026, that the prominent political siblings are currently out of the country.
The confirmation follows viral photos shared by netizens showing the Cayetanos boarding Singapore Airlines Flight SQ921 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, and later arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport, as per the official Philippine News Agency (PNA).
The BI clarified that the senators face no hold departure orders or derogatory records that would legally bar them from leaving the country.
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Citing the Data Privacy Act of 2012, immigration officials declined to share the exact details of their itinerary or the purpose of the trip.
Meanwhile, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian noted that because it is a personal trip, the lawmakers are not required to seek formal travel authority.
While their colleagues — including Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson — have urged the public to let the lawmakers "take a break from the stress," the abrupt trip has fueled intense public scrutiny due to a series of high-profile controversies trailing the siblings.
The Office of the Ombudsman recently ordered Senator Alan Peter Cayetano to respond to obstruction of justice complaints.
The charges stem from his alleged involvement in assisting fugitive-at-large Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in going into hiding.
Senator Lacson previously shook the political landscape by disclosing that the senators’ own younger brother — former Taguig congressman and current PTV General Manager Lino Cayetano — had reached out through an intermediary offering to expose alleged multi-billion "ghost infrastructure projects" in Taguig City, the family's main political stronghold.
The siblings have faced severe pushback inside the upper chamber. Senator Pia Cayetano recently traded fierce barbs with Senator Raffy Tulfo, who accused Alan Peter of holding senate committee memberships "hostage".
Additionally, both siblings face ethics complaints — Pia for allegedly sharing a misleading video during Vice President Sara Duterte's high-stakes impeachment trial, and Alan for his links to the controversial 2019 SEA Games infrastructure probe and Taguig flood control funding, according to the Manila Times.
As criticism mounts online with critics labeling their departure as a "flight from accountability," representatives for the Cayetano family have yet to issue an official statement regarding their sudden Singapore trip.