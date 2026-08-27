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Peter Cullen, iconic voice of Optimus Prime, dies at 85

Canadian actor gave the Transformers hero his legendary voice for more than four decades

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ANI
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Cullen's unmistakable voice made Optimus Prime one of animation's most enduring characters.
Cullen's unmistakable voice made Optimus Prime one of animation's most enduring characters.
ANI

Los Angeles: Canadian voice actor Peter Cullen, famously known for starring as the heroic Optimus Prime in a range of 'Transformers' films, TV shows and video games, has passed away at 85.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cullen passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Los Angeles, his agent Kevin Motley confirmed.

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"He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family -- and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide," his family said in a statement. The family asks fans "that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle '"

Peter Cullen led the Autobots leader's deep, authoritative voice in the 1980s animated series 'The Transformers,' which followed the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. He came back to the role after roughly two decades away for Michael Bay's 2007 live-action 'Transformers' film.

Cullen once shared that the voice of Optimus Prime was inspired by his brother Larry, a Marine Corps veteran who he saw as his personal hero following Larry's time in Vietnam.

"It was his tone of voice and delivery as a leader, his control that impressed me, and I applied my brother's attitude to life to Optimus Prime. It just rang a bell, and I was cast in that part. I guess people somehow picked up on that. There's a calmness to Optimus Prime, and yet a gentility and strength and honour and dignity that are synonymous with the Marines," he had said, as quoted by Variety.

Besides the popular 'Transformers' franchise, the Montreal-born Cullen also gave his voice to the 1976 remake 'King Kong' and the evil K.A.R.R. (Knight Automated Roving Robot) on the 'Knight Rider' series in 1982 and 2009. He was also the one to come up with the scary clicking sounds that emerged from the mouth of the monster in the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer 'Predator'.

Earlier in his career, Cullen was a live-action performer and also served as the announcer for 'The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour' and 'The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour'.

Cullen is survived by his four kids, Angus, Claire, Pilar, and Clay.

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