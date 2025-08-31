GOLD/FOREX
Filipino tourist dies on 'Frozen Ever After' ride at Hong Kong Disneyland

Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said it has been in contact with Lantau Police

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
A 53-year-old Filipino tourist died after losing consciousness on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.

The incident happened around 10am Friday on the 'Frozen Ever After' attraction, a family-friendly boat ride. According to reports from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) his death appeared to be linked to a pre-existing medical condition.

The tourist, whose name has not been released out of respect for the family's privacy, was on the slow-moving boat ride when he reportedly collapsed, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA). 

Despite immediate first aid provided by park staff and a quick transfer to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead at 11.30am.

In a statement, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said it has been in contact with the Lantau Police headquarters and the victim’s next of kin. The Consulate is working to assist the family with the process of repatriating the man’s remains.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort released a statement indicating that an initial investigation found the incident was 'not related to ride safety.'

As a result of the incident, the park has temporarily suspended the 'Frozen Ever After' ride until September 19, citing "operational adjustments.

Christian Borbon
Christian Borbon
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
