Filipino tourist dies on 'Frozen Ever After' ride at Hong Kong Disneyland

Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said it has been in contact with Lantau Police
A 53-year-old Filipino tourist died after losing consciousness on a ride at Hong Kong Disneyland, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.
The incident happened around 10am Friday on the 'Frozen Ever After' attraction, a family-friendly boat ride. According to reports from the South China Morning Post (SCMP) his death appeared to be linked to a pre-existing medical condition.
The tourist, whose name has not been released out of respect for the family's privacy, was on the slow-moving boat ride when he reportedly collapsed, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).
Despite immediate first aid provided by park staff and a quick transfer to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead at 11.30am.
In a statement, the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said it has been in contact with the Lantau Police headquarters and the victim’s next of kin. The Consulate is working to assist the family with the process of repatriating the man’s remains.
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort released a statement indicating that an initial investigation found the incident was 'not related to ride safety.'
As a result of the incident, the park has temporarily suspended the 'Frozen Ever After' ride until September 19, citing "operational adjustments.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox