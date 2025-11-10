GOLD/FOREX
Hong Kong store clerk hunted after alleged street assault leaves suspected thief bleeding

Cops search for a shop staff after suspected thief was found bleeding on a Wan Chai street

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
A Hong Police police officer stands guard next to a police van during an exercise in Hong Kong. File photo taken on August 28, 2025.
AFP

Talk about a Monday morning drama straight from the streets of Wan Chai

Hong Kong police are on the lookout for a convenience store worker who allegedly went full action-hero after spotting a suspected shoplifter in her store.

The scene: A 47-year-old man named Wong caught bleeding with battle scars on his forehead and nose — not from a zombie apocalypse, but from a suspected theft gone sideways, the South China Morning Post reported.​

Picture this: Wong supposedly “had thoughts of stealing” before a feisty store clerk — in her fifties and channeling some serious Jackie Chan energy — allegedly went to town on him with a stick.

Wong was discovered, wounded and perhaps re-thinking his life choices, right at the intersection of Jaffe Road and Fenwick Street, the Post reported

Buzzed to Ruttonjee Hospital, he probably learned the hard way that swiping snacks in Wan Chai might not be the best breakfast plan.

Police say the hunt is on for the mystery clerk with the stick — armed only with determination and a no-nonsense attitude toward suspected theft. The charge?

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The drama continues until authorities can “stick” a name to the case.

So, next time you stroll through a Hong Kong convenience store, remember: those aunties behind the counter don’t just sell snacks — they know how to defend them.

