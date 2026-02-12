GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Budding vlogger dies after eating toxic ‘devil crab’ in Palawan

Authorities warn public after fatal poisoning linked to deadly reef crab

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heat-resistant neurotoxins in reef crab linked to fatal poisoning case.
Heat-resistant neurotoxins in reef crab linked to fatal poisoning case.
Emma Amit

A woman in the Philippines has died after consuming a toxic species of crab known locally as the 'devil crab,' prompting renewed warnings from authorities about the dangers of eating unfamiliar marine wildlife.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Emma Amit, reportedly gathered shellfish and devil crabs with companions on February 4 in a mangrove forest near Puerto Princesa in Palawan province, according to reports. The group cooked the seafood in coconut milk before eating it.

Authorities said the budding vlogger began feeling unwell the following day, experiencing convulsions and breathing difficulties. She was taken to a local hospital after her condition worsened, but died on February 6, two days after consuming the crab.

The species involved, scientifically known as Zosimus aeneus, is found across coral reefs in the Indo-Pacific region and is known to carry potent heat-resistant neurotoxins, including tetrodotoxin and saxitoxin. These toxins affect the nervous system and can cause respiratory failure. Importantly, the toxins are not destroyed by cooking.

Local officials said brightly coloured shells consistent with the toxic crab were found at Amit’s home. Village chief Laddy Gemang warned residents not to consume the species, noting that similar poisonings have occurred in coastal areas in the past.

Authorities are monitoring others who may have eaten the crab for signs of poisoning and have reiterated advice to avoid consuming marine species that are not widely recognised as safe.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Visa-friendly entry and direct flights from the UAE make the Philippines an easy choice for families and adventure seekers.

Top Philippine travel spots: Do this before flying out!

3m read
Rachel Allen

What did chef Rachel Allen eat at Taste of Dubai 2026?

1m read
The storm, locally named Basyang (internationally code: Penha), has already made landfall earlier and is expected to impact several regions in the Visayas and Palawan over the next few days.

Philippines: Basyang slams Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon

4m read
Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.

Dubai steps into The Devil Wears Prada sequel universe

2m read