Philippines: Bridge collapses, what happened?

Overloading blamed for bridge collapse in Alcala, Cagayan province in the country's north

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
On Monday afternoon, Piggatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, collapsed, marking the second bridge failure in the Cagayan Valley region this year.

The Cagayan Provincial Information Office reported via Facebook that the collapse occurred as multiple ten-wheeler trucks crossed the bridge.

Cagayan Gov. Edgar Aglipay, who visited the site that evening, observed that the trucks were carrying agricultural goods. “At this point in time, it is harvest season in Cagayan,” Aglipay said in a video address posted by the Cagayan Provincial Information Office.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that three trucks, each weighing approximately 50 tons, were on the bridge during the collapse.

This significantly exceeded the bridge’s 18-tonne capacity, “which seems to have caused the structure to collapse,” according to the DPWH.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon promptly sent a team to assess the damage thoroughly.

According to the DPWH Atlas for 2024, the 74.70-metre permanent steel bridge was in good condition as of October 2024.

