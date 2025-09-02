GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

5 days worth of rain in 1 hour: ‘Extreme’ rainfall overwhelms Quezon City’s drainage system

Expert says weather events of this nature are becoming more common due to climate change

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
5 days worth of rain in 1 hour: ‘Extreme’ rainfall overwhelms Quezon City’s drainage system
Facebook/Quezon City Government

A record-breaking downpour hit Quezon City on Saturday, causing floods that quickly submerged several areas and took officials by surprise.

According to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the powerful thunderstorm dropped a staggering 141 millimeters of rain in one day, an amount equivalent to five days' worth, with the most intense period delivering 121 mm in just a single hour. This intensity surpasses the peak hourly rainfall of 90 mm recorded during Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

Scientific analysis of the August 2025 Quezon City floods

A social media post offered a detailed and accessible analysis of the August 2025 Quezon City floods, based on scientific findings from the UP Resilience Institute. The post explains that the analysis integrates meteorological data, urban planning insights, and climate resilience principles to provide a comprehensive understanding of the event.

Drainage systems were 'overwhelmed'

Officials from the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) admitted that the city's drainage system was overwhelmed by the sudden deluge. The 'very localized' weather event caused severe flooding in 36 of the city’s barangays, including areas not typically prone to floods.

The flooding, however, receded within a few hours, a sharp contrast to the extended inundation caused by Typhoon Ondoy in 2009.

The city government is continuously conducting cleanup operations to clear debris and silt left by the deluge.

Experts warn of 'extreme' weather events

In a post on Saturday, Project NOAH Executive Director Mahar Lagmay called the downpour 'extreme,' saying it was far more intense than the usual heavy rains.

'Most of that 141 millimeters recorded in Quezon City fell within just one hour, between 2 and 3 p.m.,' he wrote. 'This wasn’t just torrential rain, which is 30 to 60 millimeters per hour. This was extreme — more than 60 millimeters an hour. I never thought I’d experience something like it.'

Dr. Lagmay suggest that extreme weather events of this nature are becoming more common due to climate change. He said the UP Resilience Institute is assisting the Quezon City government with a new Drainage Master Plan to guide long-term flood mitigation.

As the rainy season continues, authorities are urging the public to stay alert. The recent flooding serves as a powerful reminder for the need for better infrastructure and urban planning to address the escalating effects of climate change.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sarah Discaya attends the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on flood control projects on Monday (September 1, 2025). The Discayas are reportedly owners of Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp. (AOGCD), one of the 15 construction companies identified by President Marcos as having secured a disproportionate share of flood control projects in the Philippines. Between July 2022 and May 2025, under the Marcos administration, the government allocated over ₱545 billion for nearly 9,855 flood-control projects nationwide. Alpha & Omega alone was awarded 103 projects valued at approximately ₱7.3 billion.

Philippines: Arrest of no-show contractors ordered

2m read
The contractors seen behind multi-billion-peso flood control projects (many were no-shows at the Senate probe) are the flavour of the month. Screengrabs show flooded streets in the Philippines.

Arrest of no-show Filipino contractors sought by Senate

5m read
Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash.

Doda, Jammu floods: Four dead after heavy rainfall

3m read
A file picture of submerged cars following heavy rain in Jeddah.

Mother and child die as flash floods sweep family car

1m read