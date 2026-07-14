₱4 billion paid by Filipino taxpayers in penalties over delays caused by Villar-built flyover: Congressman

₱65B LRT-1 Cavite extension stalled, flyover blamed for 6-year delay
Manila: A flyover constructed during former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar's tenure has stalled a major Light Rail Transit (LRT) extension project in Las Piñas.
This has forced the Filipino taxpayers to pay more than ₱4 billion in penalties to a private concessionaire and drawing criticism from local officials who want the structure removed to give way to the railway extension from Baclaran to Bacoor.
The LRT-1 Cavite Extension, a flagship project originally conceptualised around the year 2000, aims to add eight stations from Baclaran in Metro Manila to Bacoor, Cavite.
Construction has been nearly complete in some sections.
However, progress at the planned Las Piñas station has been blocked for roughly six years by the ₱300-million Quirino flyover (also referred to as the C-5 Quirino Highway Flyover completed in 2024) along the originally planned rail alignment.
A detour of the rail line would cost Filipino taxpayers an additional ₱1 billion.
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), then under the leadership of now-Senator Mark Villar, built the flyover.
The flyover currently occupies the space intended for the railway tracks, stalling the multi-billion-peso LRT-1 Extension Project, according to Congressman Mark Anthony Santos.
"The train alignment was blocked by this flyover," said Santos, who represents Las Piñas City in the Lower House.
In discussing the issue on July 9, 2026 with news anchor Danny Buenafe of PRTV Prime Media's "Kabayan" program, Rep. Santos said that the government had already acquired land for the station in the middle of C5 Road.
This would have eliminated the need for further right-of-way (ROW) acquisitions or expropriations, he explained.
But this didn't happen.
The project hit a snag when the ₱300-million flyover was built, prompting ongoing negotiations with Villar-affiliated companies over relocating the station.
The powerful Villar family, led by billionaire Manuel Villar Jr, controls some of the Philippines' largest developers, primarily through publicly-listed giants Vista Land & Lifescapes and Villar Land Holdings (formerly Golden MV Holdings).
These entities operate well-known subsidiaries including Camella Homes, Crown Asia, Brittany, and Bria Homes.
Santos said Filipino taxpayers end up shouldering the cost of further delays.
In May alone, the government paid ₱3.6 billion to the concessionaire LRMC, with an additional ₱900 million paid earlier by the previous administration, for a total exceeding ₱4 billion, Santos pointed out.
Under the concession agreement, the government bears penalties for delays, while the private partner would pay if it caused them.
"The point here ... is that if there is a delay, the government will pay," Santos explained.
He noted that continued delays could also lead to fare increases on LRT-1, though the government has resisted them.
The congressman, whose district includes Las Piñas, said he raised the matter directly with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a visit to the area.
The C-5 Quirino Highway Flyover in Las Piñas, which obstructs Phase 2 of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension, originally cost ₱300.39 million to construct. Demolishing the flyover to accommodate the original railway alignment is being proposed instead of spending ₱1 billion to reroute the train stations.
He reported that Marcos instructed Transportation Secretary Vince Lopez to pursue the best option, which Santos and local leaders, including Mayor April Aguilar, believe is demolishing the flyover to allow the original station plan to proceed.
He added that the LRTA administrator confirmed this directive.
Questions had been raised as to why the flyover was built knowing the train alignment, suggesting a potential conflict of interest involving business interests of politician-businessmen.
Former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar now sits as one of the 24 elected Philippine Senators, alongside his younger sister Camille.
The Philippines has a population of 116 million. Senators are election in a nationwide vote.
Santos cited a Department of Transportation letter attributing the delay to the Villar side and noted that Sen. Cynthia Villar had issued a statement denying involvement.
Local support for removing the flyover appears strong.
Congressman Santos referenced a survey showing 82% of Las Piñas residents favouring dismantling the structure in exchange for completing the station.
He argued the project would benefit workers commuting from Las Piñas and Cavite, boosting productivity and investment while reducing reliance on private vehicles.
LRTA officials have indicated that demolition of the flyover could coincide with installing support poles along cleared sections toward Bacoor, potentially allowing the Las Piñas station and overall extension to be completed within Marcos' term, which ends in 2028.
The issue has drawn parallels to other delayed rail projects hit by right-of-way snags, such as those affecting MRT-7.
Santos and supporters urge swift resolution to halt further taxpayer costs and deliver long-awaited mass transit improvements.
The Villar family has not publicly detailed its position beyond former Sen. Cynthia Villar's denial in this specific segment.
The project remains under negotiation between the LRTA and involved companies.
It's not immediately clear whether a timely resolution will happen to help ease commuter woes in affected areas and avoid further penalties on taxpayers resulting from further delays.