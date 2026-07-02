World Bank urges Pakistan to revamp NFC Award formula

According to the report, provincial own-source tax revenues have remained at around 0.7 per cent of GDP, despite an estimated potential of 1.15 per cent. Agricultural income tax remains largely uncollected, while urban property tax generates only 0.13 per cent of GDP, well below international norms.

It also noted that of the Rs1.035 trillion in grants committed by provinces to the Centre under Article 164, Punjab later reversed Rs546 billion and Sindh Rs260 billion, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan made no allocations in their 2026-27 budgets.

The report said fiscal devolution has delivered only limited improvements in public service delivery. Although provincial spending has increased since the 18th Amendment, nearly 80 per cent continues to go towards recurrent expenditure, with much of the increase absorbed by administration rather than education or healthcare.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.