Why Pakistan now moves to save its vanishing sharks

New national plan to tackle illegal hunting and restore balance to Arabian Sea ecosystems
Dubai: With shark populations in Pakistani waters facing alarming decline due to overfishing and habitat threats, the government has announced a National Action Plan for Shark Conservation.
The landmark effort aims at protecting endangered species and revive marine biodiversity in the Arabian Sea.
Pakistan Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the plan, being developed in consultation with provinces and global partners, will target the illegal catching of banned shark species and bring Pakistan in line with international conservation commitments.
“Unsustainable fishing and the continued catching of banned sharks such as the requiem, hammerhead, thresher, mackerel, whale, and basking sharks threaten our marine ecosystem and international commitments,” the minister said in a statement.
Sharks play a crucial ecological role as apex predators, maintaining balance in marine ecosystems by controlling prey populations and ensuring healthy coral reefs and fish stocks. Their decline can trigger a cascade of negative effects including damaging biodiversity, fisheries productivity, and the livelihoods of coastal communities.
Globally, over one-third of shark species are threatened with extinction, primarily due to overfishing, finning, and habitat degradation. In Pakistan, the situation is aggravated by weak monitoring, limited awareness among fishers, and illegal exports of shark fins and meat, despite bans on several species.
The minister highlighted that the Basking Shark, found in the Arabian Sea, is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and is especially vulnerable to fishing net entanglement, vessel collisions, and by-catch. Its slow growth and low reproduction rates make recovery even harder.
Citing the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s International Plan of Action for the Conservation and Management of Sharks (IPOA-Sharks), Chaudhry said Pakistan must take “urgent, coordinated action” to protect marine biodiversity.
“If we fail to act, the damage will extend beyond ecology. It will undermine our seafood trade and global reputation,” he warned.
The federal government will consult with the Sindh and Balochistan fisheries departments to review standard operating procedures, improve data collection on shark landings, and enhance training for fishers to identify and release protected species.
Chaudhry also called for stronger collaboration with international conservation organisations and regional fisheries bodies, stressing the need for transparency, scientific data, and stricter enforcement.
He directed the Marine Fisheries Department to initiate talks with provincial authorities and harbour boards to design a unified national strategy that safeguards shark populations while maintaining fishing livelihoods.
“Protecting sharks is not just about saving a species, it is about securing the health of our oceans, our coastal economy, and the communities that depend on them,” the minister noted.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox