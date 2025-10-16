GOLD/FOREX
Why Hania Aamir named UN Women Pakistan’s New Goodwill Ambassador

Famous Pakistani actress and youth icon to champion gender equality

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Famous Pakistani actress and youth icon Hania Aamir is now the new UN National Goodwill Ambassador
X

Dubai: UN Women Pakistan has appointed acclaimed actress and youth icon Hania Aamir as its new National Goodwill Ambassador, tasking her with raising awareness and driving action for women’s empowerment across the country.

In her new role, Hania will leverage her widespread popularity to amplify the voices of women and girls, promote gender equality, and inspire social change. “I am deeply honoured to be designated as UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador. This is more than a title, it is a responsibility to represent women and girls whose voices often go unheard,” Hania said.

International fame

The announcement comes as Hania enjoys rising international recognition, including her debut in the Indian Punjabi film Sardar Ji 3, which strengthened her cross-border appeal. She was also recently awarded the “Global Star Award” in Houston for her growing influence in entertainment and advocacy.

Jamshed M. Kazi, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, welcomed the appointment, noting: “Hania’s dedication, courage, and public outreach will be instrumental in advancing gender equality, promoting women’s economic empowerment, and amplifying the voices of women and girls across the country.”

Hania succeeds Muniba Mazari, who served as National Goodwill Ambassador until August 2025. In her new role, Hania will actively engage in campaigns supporting women’s leadership, digital inclusion, education, climate action, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Social media influencer

With over 19 million Instagram followers, Hania is one of Pakistan’s most influential celebrities, making her an ideal figure to connect with youth audiences and champion meaningful change.

Known for her work in hit films and television dramas like Janaan, Anaa, Ishqiya, and Mere Humsafar, Hania continues to be a prominent voice in Pakistani entertainment and an emerging advocate for women’s rights.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
Pakistan

