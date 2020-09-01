As heavy rain and waterlogging continues to paralyse the city of Karachi, in Pakistan, a video of a man saving a resident drowning in a flooded underpass has gone viral online.
A Facebook post by a user named Asad Aman shared on August 29 about a man named Naseeb Khan stated how Khan reportedly carried out the rescue.
As per the post, while passing by Shahrah-e-Faisal Road, Khan saw a huge crowd of people gathered at the top of the Drigh Road underpass, looking down.
According to the post, upon seeing a man drowning in the collected water in the tunnel, Khan instantly took off his shirt and jumped into the water.
The post stated that the man jumped from a height of about 25 feet.
A crowd of people can be seen in the footage gathered around and recording the scenario.
Appreciating Khan’s move, netizens commented on the post.
Facebook user Faysal Kayani wrote: “Real hero.”
User Jawaid Afzaal commented: “Bravo.”
While some asked why authorities were not present to help the man.
User Naseeb Nawaz asked: “Where's rescue department in Karachi[?]”
In the past few days, millions of Karachi residents have been exposed to urban flooding after heavy monsoon rain lashed the city. According to local media reports, at least 41 people have died due to the rain so far.
Several houses, roads, and underpasses are submerged in water and residents in many localities are facing power outages.