Pakistani leaders hail Zeeshan Ali’s historic mission during live call from Earth
Dubai: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir held a live video call on Saturday with the country’s first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, aboard China’s Tiangong space station, describing his historic mission as a moment of national pride.
Speaking from the headquarters of Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco), the two leaders congratulated Ali on his achievement, Geo News reported.
“We are proud of young people whose ambitions soar beyond the stars,” Sharif said, congratulating the astronaut’s family and paying tribute to the scientists and experts involved in his training.
Munir said the entire nation, including its armed forces, took pride in the historic milestone.
“Pakistan’s son has reached space and achieved this great feat,” he said.
Highlighting the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China, Munir said the relationship between the two countries had now extended into space.
Ali made history on Wednesday when China’s Shenzhou-24 spacecraft docked with the Tiangong space station approximately three-and-a-half hours after lifting off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwestern China.
The China Manned Space Agency described the launch as a “complete success”, confirming that all three crew members were in good condition.
Ali is the first Pakistani to travel into orbit and the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong space station.
He is serving as a payload specialist alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, the mission commander, and Wu Yi, the flight engineer.
The mission marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s space programme, opening new avenues for scientific research, technological development and cooperation with China in human spaceflight.
Ali is expected to spend five to 10 days aboard the space station, conducting scientific experiments before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft alongside Chinese astronauts Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying.
During his stay, Ali will participate in joint Pakistan-China research projects in biotechnology and materials science, according to the China Manned Space Agency.